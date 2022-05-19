Erika Girardi Says Tom Girardi's Health Remains in Decline: 'He Thinks He's Still Practicing Law'
Erika Girardi offered an update about estranged husband Tom Girardi's health on Wednesday, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
Tom, 82, was diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's disease back in March 2021. That July he was moved to a nursing facility with 24-hour care, where he's been residing amid his legal woes and divorce from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.
His condition has not improved, Erika told Andy Cohen on WWHL, explaining that "Tom lives in a memory care facility."
"Look, I can only say decline and further decline, it will not get better," Erika, 50, said.
She went on to share that Tom still often reaches out, though their phone calls "last about five seconds."
Cohen, 53, then asked Erika how aware Tom is of his legal troubles. "Does he know that the chickens have come home to roost?," Cohen wondered.
"He thinks he's still practicing law," Erika said.
Erika filed for divorce in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage, amid rising racketeering and embezzlement allegations against both her ex and his company.
Allegations included both a criminal and civil suit, the latter of which named Erika as well. Tom was accused of embezzling money from, among others, a settlement intended for the loved ones of victims of a 2018 plane crash.
Erika maintains that she was unaware of Tom's alleged criminal actions, which resulted in him being disbarred by the California Federal Court. She has not been named in any federal suits, though a civil battle continues.
Amid Tom's health battle, he was placed under a temporary conservatorship managed by his younger brother in February 2021 that was made permanent that July.
Earlier this month, Erika was asked ahead of the season 12 premiere of RHOBH whether she misses being married to the former attorney and responded, "Of course."
"I miss the Tom before he was ill," she told Page Six. "I miss the fun, bright, intelligent person that really liked to have a good time and was magic. I miss that, of course. But we all get old and we all come to this place in our life, and he's here."
Erika and Tom's divorce has yet to be finalized. However, the Bravo star told Entertainment Tonight on May 11 that dissolving her marriage is not currently a priority.