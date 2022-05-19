Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi shared that her estranged husband still calls her on a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Erika Girardi Says Tom Girardi's Health Remains in Decline: 'He Thinks He's Still Practicing Law'

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His condition has not improved, Erika told Andy Cohen on WWHL, explaining that "Tom lives in a memory care facility."

"Look, I can only say decline and further decline, it will not get better," Erika, 50, said.

She went on to share that Tom still often reaches out, though their phone calls "last about five seconds."

Cohen, 53, then asked Erika how aware Tom is of his legal troubles. "Does he know that the chickens have come home to roost?," Cohen wondered.

"He thinks he's still practicing law," Erika said.

Erika filed for divorce in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage, amid rising racketeering and embezzlement allegations against both her ex and his company.

Allegations included both a criminal and civil suit, the latter of which named Erika as well. Tom was accused of embezzling money from, among others, a settlement intended for the loved ones of victims of a 2018 plane crash.

Erika maintains that she was unaware of Tom's alleged criminal actions, which resulted in him being disbarred by the California Federal Court. She has not been named in any federal suits, though a civil battle continues.

Erika Jayne shares new updates on her dating life and the status of Tom's health Credit: Bravo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amid Tom's health battle, he was placed under a temporary conservatorship managed by his younger brother in February 2021 that was made permanent that July.

Earlier this month, Erika was asked ahead of the season 12 premiere of RHOBH whether she misses being married to the former attorney and responded, "Of course."

"I miss the Tom before he was ill," she told Page Six. "I miss the fun, bright, intelligent person that really liked to have a good time and was magic. I miss that, of course. But we all get old and we all come to this place in our life, and he's here."