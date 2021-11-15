Erika and Tom Girardi have faced various legal controversies since she filed for divorce from him in November 2020

RHOBH's Erika Girardi Says She Will 'Never' Marry Again amid Ongoing Divorce from Ex Tom

Erika Girardi is closing the door on any future marriages amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi.

In a video posted by TMZ, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, was asked if she would ever date another lawyer.

"Probably not," she said before joking, "I don't know, I may need free legal," in a reference to her and Tom's various legal woes.

Answering whether she'll get married again, Erika replied: "I am married."

She then asserted, "No I will not. Never."

Erika filed for divorce from Tom, 82, in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage, telling PEOPLE at the time, "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

That December, Tom and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were sued for allegedly embezzling funds from several families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash. He was also later sued by his business partners, resulting in a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition from Tom and his firm that same month.

Erika has been accused of conspiring with Tom and allegedly using her "notoriety" to hide assets as a bankruptcy trustee continues to investigate Tom and his firm.

In addition to the ongoing bankruptcy lawsuit, Tom has been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's disease and was placed under the conservatorship as a result. After younger brother Robert was named as his temporary conservator in February, the appointment was made permanent in June.

Court documents filed by Robert in September indicate that Tom is now receiving 24-hour care at a "skilled nursing facility."

Erika addressed the divorce and legal drama throughout RHOBH's 11th season. During the reunion, she denied knowing anything about Tom's "alleged theft."

"There is a real boundary as to where I can and cannot go. However, if anyone in these cases has been proven wrong, I want them remedied," she said. "Despite what you read, I have done everything they have asked."

During the fourth and final part of the reunion, which aired earlier this month, the reality star said she wouldn't have joined the Bravo series had she known where she'd be today.

"I wouldn't have been on a reality TV show. Okay, let's be clear here," she said. "I wouldn't because you can't hide s--- like this. That's what I'm saying. This is not some master plan. This is not, you know, Erika being some financial f---ing mastermind. This is a tragic sequence of events that are completely terrible."

After the season concluded, though, she told Extra special correspondent and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave that "everything is good" at the moment.