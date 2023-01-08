Erika Girardi Says Lisa Rinna Is 'the G.O.A.T.' After 'RHOBH' Departure: 'I Am Going to Miss' Her

Erika Girardi is sad to see Lisa Rinna's exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Days after PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that Rinna, 59, will be stepping away from the hit Bravo series after eight seasons, Girardi, 51, reflected on her friend's exit while in conversation with TMZ.

When asked by the outlet who could "fill those shoes," the "Pretty Mess" singer, replied, "They can't. She's the G.O.A.T. She's the f---ing G.O.A.T."

"I'm going to miss Lisa very much," Girardi added. "I mean, obviously, I think she's a very close friend of mine in my personal life, so you know, I will still see her, but she will be missed and I think everyone will feel it."

The reality star was also asked her thoughts on Lisa Vanderpump returning to RHOBH, which she doesn't see happening.

"She's a coward that ran away and couldn't show up for the reunion and, so, I don't think that's a good fit," Girardi said.

Lisa Rinna. Cindy Ord/Bravo/Getty

Rinna announced in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Thursday that she was departing RHOBH after multiple seasons of delivering sassy one-liners, drama-filled moments, social media messiness and self-deprecating lip humor.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

The decision was made as Rinna's contract expired at the end of last season. After weighing her options and business obligations, she and Bravo mutually decided that she would not return to RHOBH. Rinna joined the franchise in its fifth season, which premiered in 2014.

While walking the red carpet of the 80 for Brady premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday night, Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin opened up to PEOPLE about her decision to leave RHOBH.

"[It was the] correct decision, the right decision to make at this point after eight years," he told PEOPLE exclusively. "I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show."

"Now it's time to move on," Hamlin added. "Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It's time to move along."

Other stars have since reacted to Rinna's decision to exit the Bravo series as well, including Andy Cohen and Vanderpump, 62.

Rinna's former RHOBH costar seemingly threw shade towards her on Thursday with a simple tweet that read, "Ding dong."

The comment ignited a slew of reactions, including one user writing, "The witch is dead" — completing the lyrics from the song in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz.

Cohen, 54, meanwhile, gave the longtime Housewife a nod on his Instagram Story by sharing a cartoon celebrating Rinna's signature lips and most iconic show moment. "An iconic run," he captioned the image by Instagram user DrunkDrawn.