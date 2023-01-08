Erika Girardi Says Lisa Rinna Is 'the G.O.A.T.' After 'RHOBH' Departure: 'I Am Going to Miss' Her

"She will be missed and I think everyone will feel it," Erika Girardi said after Lisa Rinna announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

By
Published on January 8, 2023 12:30 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Erika Girardi is sad to see Lisa Rinna's exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Days after PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that Rinna, 59, will be stepping away from the hit Bravo series after eight seasons, Girardi, 51, reflected on her friend's exit while in conversation with TMZ.

When asked by the outlet who could "fill those shoes," the "Pretty Mess" singer, replied, "They can't. She's the G.O.A.T. She's the f---ing G.O.A.T."

"I'm going to miss Lisa very much," Girardi added. "I mean, obviously, I think she's a very close friend of mine in my personal life, so you know, I will still see her, but she will be missed and I think everyone will feel it."

The reality star was also asked her thoughts on Lisa Vanderpump returning to RHOBH, which she doesn't see happening.

"She's a coward that ran away and couldn't show up for the reunion and, so, I don't think that's a good fit," Girardi said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a> -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna. Cindy Ord/Bravo/Getty

Rinna announced in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Thursday that she was departing RHOBH after multiple seasons of delivering sassy one-liners, drama-filled moments, social media messiness and self-deprecating lip humor.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

The decision was made as Rinna's contract expired at the end of last season. After weighing her options and business obligations, she and Bravo mutually decided that she would not return to RHOBH. Rinna joined the franchise in its fifth season, which premiered in 2014.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

While walking the red carpet of the 80 for Brady premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday night, Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin opened up to PEOPLE about her decision to leave RHOBH.

"[It was the] correct decision, the right decision to make at this point after eight years," he told PEOPLE exclusively. "I think she took it as far as she could take it, and she elevated the show."

"Now it's time to move on," Hamlin added. "Eight years is a long time to do anything, the same thing over and over again. It's time to move along."

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Rinna Is 'Grateful' as She Announces Exit from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons

Other stars have since reacted to Rinna's decision to exit the Bravo series as well, including Andy Cohen and Vanderpump, 62.

Rinna's former RHOBH costar seemingly threw shade towards her on Thursday with a simple tweet that read, "Ding dong."

The comment ignited a slew of reactions, including one user writing, "The witch is dead" — completing the lyrics from the song in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz.

Cohen, 54, meanwhile, gave the longtime Housewife a nod on his Instagram Story by sharing a cartoon celebrating Rinna's signature lips and most iconic show moment. "An iconic run," he captioned the image by Instagram user DrunkDrawn.

Related Articles
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of "80 For Brady" at Palm Springs High School on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images)
Harry Hamlin Says Wife Lisa Rinna Made the 'Right Decision' to Leave 'RHOBH' : 'She Elevated the Show'
Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna
Andy Cohen Reacts to Lisa Rinna's 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Exit: 'An Iconic Run'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna Is 'Grateful' as She Announces Exit from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons
lisa-rinna-lisa-vanderpump.jpg
Lisa Vanderpump Seemingly Shades Lisa Rinna After Her 'RHOBH' Departure Announcement: 'Ding Dong'
Harry Hamlin (L) and Lisa Rinna attend the Amazon Prime Video post Emmy Awards party at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Harry Hamlin Said Lisa Rinna's Honesty on 'RHOBH' Got Her into 'a Lot of Trouble' Before Her Exit
Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna
'RHOBH' Alum Denise Richards Slams Lisa Rinna for 'Being So Cruel & So Vindictive'
Andy Cohen Admits 'I Need to Sincerely Apologize' to Garcelle Beauvais for Sidelining Her at 'RHOBH' Reunion
Garcelle Beauvais Says It 'Meant a Lot' to Receive an Apology from Andy Cohen After 'RHOBH' Reunion
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Fires Back at Lisa Rinna
RHOBH Star Sutton Stracke Has a 'Good Catchup' with Former Costar Denise Richards
'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Has a 'Good Catchup' with Former Costar Denise Richards
lisa rinna, kathy hilton, Costar Crystal Kung Minkoff
Lisa Rinna Calls Out 'RHOBH' Costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for Allegedly 'Omitting' Details from Aspen Drama
Kyle Richards
'RHOBH' : Kyle Richards Frets Aspen Fallout Means She's 'Forced to Choose' Between Friendship and 'Blood'
NBC's Party at THE POOL Celebrating NBC's New Season -- Pictured: Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo
Kyle Richards Says She's in a 'Way Better' Place Weeks After 'RHOBH' Reunion: 'Time Heals All Wounds'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
'RHOBH' : Kathy Hilton Denies Using Gay Slur, Feuds with Lisa Rinna as Drama with Sister Kyle Hits a Peak
Erika Girardi
Erika Girardi Defends Against Lawsuit and Drinking Digs by 'RHOBH' Costars: 'My Life to Destroy or Build'
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards and Kyle Richards
A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama
Lisa Rinna and Lois Rinna
'RHOBH' : Lisa Rinna Recalls the 'Hardest Decision' to Not Keep Mom Lois Alive After Suffering Stroke