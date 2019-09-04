Erika Girardi Is Returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Despite Speculation

Erika Girardi is staying in the 90210.

PEOPLE confirms that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, is returning for the upcoming season of the reality show, despite recent speculation that she would not be a part of season 10.

A source additionally tells PEOPLE that Girardi has already filmed the new season.

Girardi joined the full-time cast of the reality show in its sixth season, and will star alongside fellow returning housewives Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, and Lisa Rinna for the upcoming season.

According to WWD, Girardi and her fellow castmates will be seated in the front row of Richards’ upcoming runway show on Sunday, which will be filmed as part of the new season.

Season 10 will also feature two new housewives, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, following the departure of longtime cast member Lisa Vanderpump.

Image zoom Erika Girardi David Crotty/Patrick McMullan /Getty Imagess

Beauvais, a Haitian-American actress and former fashion model, makes franchise history as the first black Housewife in a predominately white cast.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Beauvais previously told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”