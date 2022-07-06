A RHOBH insider says the "XXPEN$IVE" singer is ready to "move forward with her life" even as she's embroiled in legal jeopardy due to estranged husband Tom Girardi's alleged financial crimes

Erika Girardi Is 'Relieved' After Handing Over $750K Earrings, Despite Their 'Sentimental' Value: Source

Erika Girardi "is doing the best she can" after a court ordered her to turn over a meaningful piece of jewelry from her estranged husband Tom Girardi.

"It wasn't easy for [Erika] to part ways with something that was sentimental to her," a source close to RHOBH production tells PEOPLE, "but she knows she needed to do it and she complied."

Erika — who filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020 — has repeatedly denied having any part in Tom's alleged crimes, and an embezzlement suit against her in Illinois was dismissed without prejudice in January (though the plaintiff's attorney Jay Edelson confirmed his firm Edelson PC will refile the suit in California, where the Girardis lived during their 21-year marriage).

Erika and Tom Girardi Erika and Tom Girardi | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty; Steve Eichner/Sipa

The source tells PEOPLE Erika relinquished the earrings "months ago," and adds, "now that the ruling has happened, she's somewhat relieved a decision has been made and she can officially focus on moving on."

The insider continued, "She honestly just wants all of this behind her and will do whatever is necessary to do so. She is doing the best she can to move forward with her life."

As she attempts to move on, Erika still has to face additional litigation, including a $50 million racketeering suit and a $2.1 million "aiding and abetting" suit.

Tom, meanwhile, has been in declining health since being diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's disease. He was placed under a temporary conservatorship in February 2021 that was made permanent that July. He is currently living in a "skilled nursing facility" where he is receiving 24-hour care.

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Still, Erika told E!'s Daily Pop last month that she's embracing "the chance to completely start over and be free from over a 20-year marriage and kind of wipe the slate clean in a way."