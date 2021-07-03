Erika Girardi Spotted Boarding Private Jet amid Bankruptcy Case Disputes, Other Legal Drama

Erika Girardi was seen boarding a private plane on Friday as her financial and legal woes continue to play out in the public eye.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, dressed in black sneakers, white jeans, and a pink bomber jacket as she headed towards the jet.

The getaway comes days after her landlord, divorce attorney, and accountant were ordered to hand over her financial records in court for her estranged husband Tom Girardi's ongoing bankruptcy case. Erika, also known as Erika Jayne, has additionally been accused of using her "glam" lifestyle to hide her assets.

Tom, 82, and his law firm, Girardi & Keese, have been accused of embezzling funds from several families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash, and he was later sued by his business partners, resulting in a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition in December — one month after Erika filed for divorce.

Last week, the petitioning creditors in the bankruptcy case filed three separate motions that accused Erika of refusing to turn over bank statements and other documents to the bankruptcy trustee, according to copies of the motions obtained by PEOPLE.

The trustee's special litigation counsel, attorney Ronald Richards, previously reported that Girardi & Keese transferred $20 million to Erika's various businesses, including one that the Real Housewives star created after the news of the embezzlement scandal broke.

On Monday, the court ruled in favor of the creditors, ordering that Erika's accountant Michael Ullman, divorce lawyer Larry Ginsburg, and landlord Benjamin Khakshour turn over various "key documents," including her pay stubs, bank statements, and any emails and text messages pertaining to her finances.

Lawyers for Erika did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

The original motion alleged that Erika had "refused to provide access" to Ullman, her management company, and the books and records of her various companies.

It went on to claim that Erika used her companies, including the newly created Pretty Mess Inc, to hide her assets and has blocked access to Ullman while continuing to show off public displays of wealth.

"At every turn, Erika has used the glam to continue to aid and abet this sham transactions that have been occurring with respect to large transfers of assets from [Girardi & Keese] to Erika," it said. "Moreover, the Trustee has received zero cooperation from Erika which is constant [sic] with someone hiding assets."

Two days later, Erika's legal team responded to the motion in their own court filing, asserting that she "has been and remains willing to cooperate fully with the Trustee's investigation in this bankruptcy of debtor Girardi & Keese."

In addition to responding to the claims that she has not been cooperative, the reality star requested that the court reconsider its decision to appoint Richards as the special counsel to the trustee in the bankruptcy case, accusing him of making "false and inflammatory" statements about her on social media.

It claimed that Richards has engaged in "vicious, conclusory, and speculative public vilification - all without evidence, which even if it existed, should and must be presented to and adjudicated by this Court."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Richards called the motion a "Hollywood attempt to create a smoke screen to slow down our work" and said his social media posts were protected by free speech.

"Had there been any restrictions by the Court on free speech, they would have been adhered to, as all court orders are by our office," his statement said, adding that the court previously rejected a gag order request from Erika's team and said during a recent hearing that he "has a right to express his views."