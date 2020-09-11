RHOBH 's Erika Girardi Shares Rare Throwback Photo of Her Son from Trip to Tanzania

Erika Girardi is taking a trip down memory lane.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a rare throwback photo on Instagram of her adult son as a child, captured years ago in Tanzania during one of her "favorite" family trips.

"I took this picture on New Years's Day in Tanzania years ago. This trip was one of our favorites," Girardi, 49, captioned the snap of her son from her first marriage, Tommy Zizzo.

"Travel with your children, show them the world," she added.

Image zoom Erika Girardi's son, Tommy Zizzo, as a child Erica Jayne/Instagram

The photo comes months after the mother of one posted a present-day photo of Zizzo — who has never made an appearance on RHOBH — on Instagram in May.

In the snap, Zizzo, a police officer, stands facing the camera in his uniform.

"People say we look alike," she captioned the shot.

"No, you can't comment," she added with a laughing emoji, referencing her decision to disable the comments section on the post.

Image zoom Erika Girardi's son, Tommy Zizzo, in his police officer uniform Erica Jayne/Instagram

Image zoom Erika Girardi Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Though Girardi has introduced her fans to her son on social media, he likely won't be making an appearance on RHOBH anytime soon.

"Probably not," she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year. "I don't think so, no. You know he has a private life; he's a police officer."

In 2016, she told the Daily Dish of her son, "I'm very proud of my son being in law enforcement, but obviously it can get a little nerve-racking."

"It's a dangerous profession," she added. "I've known my son was going to be in law enforcement from the time he could walk and talk. That's all he's ever wanted and that's kind of your role as a parent is to honor who your children really are."

Girardi once said that Zizzo lived with her and her husband, Tom Girardi; it's unclear if they still reside together.

"I actually love having my son there. He's free security," she told the Daily Dish in 2017. "Free security and he never lets me forget it. But, you know, Tom's very busy and travels all the time. I travel all the time, and my son is super busy. So it's nice. We have a really big house, so it's nice to have him there."

On the most recent season of RHOBH, Girardi praised her husband for embracing his stepson.

"That's the one thing I loved most about Tom — when my son was younger, he welcomed him with open arms," she said on the show, according to BravoTV. "I'm very thankful. That's my guy."