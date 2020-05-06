'Proud Mom' Erika Girardi Opens Up About Her Police Officer Son After Sharing Rare Photo

Erika Girardi is a proud mom.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, opened up about her 26-year-old son Tommy Zizzo during an appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show, jokingly explaining that she posted a rare photo of him earlier this week because of "quarantine crazy."

Nonetheless, Girardi shared, "I am a proud mom of my essential worker son."

Zizzo, a police officer in California, has remained out of the spotlight, and Girardi has made sure to respect his privacy.

"He's out there working like every other man and woman," Girardi said of her son.

When asked if she's been extra protective of Zizzo amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Girardi told Cohen: "I think we all are."

"It's just a crazy time. We're all concerned for all of our families," Girardi said, hilariously adding, "I put him on Instagram and he's my best performing post."

"He didn't chose this life and we try and protect them. I don't care that he's an adult and he carries a gun and a badge. At the end of the day he's still my boy. I posted it and I'm glad I did. He's a very fine young man and I'm super proud."

As for how Zizzo feels about the post, Girardi told Cohen he hasn't told her anything about it.

"I haven't heard yet," Girardi said while laughing. "Hopefully it doesn't even come across his whole situation."

In Girardi's post shared on Tuesday, the Bravo star pointed out the resemblance between herself and her son.

"People say we look alike," she captioned the shot.

In the photo, Zizzo stands facing the camera while in his uniform.

"No, you can’t comment," she added with a laughing emoji, referencing her decision to disable the comments section on the post.

While Girardi has often spoken about her son from her first marriage, Zizzo has never made an appearance on RHOBH. And the singer said he has no plans to make a cameo anytime soon.

"Probably not," she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year. "I don't think so, no. You know he has a private life; he's a police officer."