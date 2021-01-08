Erika Girardi Jokes About Making an 'Online Dating Profile' amid Divorce from Tom Girardi
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce from the attorney in November
Erika Girardi is single and ready to mingle.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, joked about setting up an online dating profile amid her ongoing divorce from Tom Girardi in an Instagram post on Thursday.
Wearing a pair of fishnet stockings and gold heels, she captioned the sexy shot, "Thinking of making this my online dating profile pic. Thoughts??"
Her former RHOBH costar Eileen Davidson couldn't help but laugh, commenting, "Lol!" Dorit Kemsley also showed her support, writing, "Yes!" with a fire emoji.
Erika filed for divorce from the attorney, 81, in November after 21 years of marriage.
A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that Tom had multiple affairs during their marriage and that his alleged infidelity contributed to their split. (Tom did not respond to PEOPLE's multiple requests for comment.)
According to the source, Erika claims she had "known about his infidelity for years" but "wanted to try and save the marriage."
"When she was performing her last week on Broadway, he left her high and dry and was frolicking around town instead of supporting her and attending her shows," the source said they were told. "She realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point."
"The split was a long time coming. The lawsuit just coincided with her decision to leave him," the source added, referencing a complaint filed in early December accusing the couple of using their divorce to embezzle money.
Also last month, Tom's law partner Robert Keese and fellow business partners Robert Finnerty and Jill O'Callahan sued him to dissolve their venture, known as 1126 Wilshire Partnership.
According to Erika's divorce filing, she is seeking spousal support from Tom and asking that he pay her legal fees. Meanwhile, Tom has asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Erika, and asked that she pay his legal fees.