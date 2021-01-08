Erika Girardi Jokes About Making an 'Online Dating Profile' amid Divorce from Tom Girardi

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce from the attorney in November

Erika Girardi is single and ready to mingle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wearing a pair of fishnet stockings and gold heels, she captioned the sexy shot, "Thinking of making this my online dating profile pic. Thoughts??"

Her former RHOBH costar Eileen Davidson couldn't help but laugh, commenting, "Lol!" Dorit Kemsley also showed her support, writing, "Yes!" with a fire emoji.

Erika filed for divorce from the attorney, 81, in November after 21 years of marriage.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that Tom had multiple affairs during their marriage and that his alleged infidelity contributed to their split. (Tom did not respond to PEOPLE's multiple requests for comment.)

According to the source, Erika claims she had "known about his infidelity for years" but "wanted to try and save the marriage."

"When she was performing her last week on Broadway, he left her high and dry and was frolicking around town instead of supporting her and attending her shows," the source said they were told. "She realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point."

Image zoom Erika and Tom Girardi | Credit: Steve Eichner/AP

"The split was a long time coming. The lawsuit just coincided with her decision to leave him," the source added, referencing a complaint filed in early December accusing the couple of using their divorce to embezzle money.

Also last month, Tom's law partner Robert Keese and fellow business partners Robert Finnerty and Jill O'Callahan sued him to dissolve their venture, known as 1126 Wilshire Partnership.