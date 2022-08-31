'RHOBH' 's Erika Girardi Had 'No Knowledge' of Estranged Husband Tom's Alleged Financial Crimes: Court

A tentative ruling found that plaintiffs could not prove Erika Girardi was involved in estranged husband Tom Girardi's alleged wrongdoings

By
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022 03:58 PM
Erika Girardi
Erika Girardi. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

A tentative court ruling suggests Erika Girardi had "no knowledge" of alleged financial crimes by her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

The court in Sheldon, et al. v. Girardi, et al. concludes that plaintiffs suing Erika, 53, — for "aiding and abetting" her estranged husband in alleged fraud — failed to prove the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had any knowledge of the alleged crimes.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE through Erika's lawyer state that "no evidence exists to support an 'aiding and abetting' claim against Ms. Girardi, which reinforces the propriety of summary judgment."

As the ruling is tentative, a final status conference for Erika's judgment is scheduled for Friday. PEOPLE reached out to the Plaintiff's lawyer for comment on the tentative ruling, but received no response.

The news comes after Erika was named in a handful of lawsuits alongside her estranged husband for alleged embezzlement. However, there's been no public proof linking Erika directly to the alleged wrongdoings.

Other lawsuits filed against Tom, 82, and Erika include an embezzlement allegation from Tom's former Girardi & Keese (GK) law firm partner, Robert Keese, and a lawsuit about stolen legal funds — which saw Erika get ordered to return a pair of $750,000 earrings purchased for her by Tom — among others.

In June, a judge found that the money used to purchase the earrings was supposed to go to Tom's clients, who may have been injured by a demarcated diabetes drug known as Rezulin. The judge also stated he didn't believe Erika knew the earrings were purchased with stolen money, but added, "She's still in possession of stolen property."

Of the tentative ruling to dismiss Erika's involvement in the Sheldon case, her lawyer Evan C. Borges told PEOPLE it could be the first of many "exonerations."

"We expect that other 'aiding and abetting' lawsuits against Erika, which accuse her of participating in some sort of 'fraud,' will fail for the same reason – they are contrary to the truth and based on no real evidence," he said.

Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
Erika and Tom Girardi. Steve Eichner/AP

On Wednesday, former L.A. Deputy District Attorney and legal commentator Emily D. Baker spoke to PEOPLE and explained what the ruling means for Erika's future lawsuits.

"Until you've got a final ruling, we don't know exactly what the facts are. We know what's been said on social media, we know what's been in the court files. This is the first time we have a ruling stating what the facts are and that there's just not enough to prove that Erika knew," she said.

"I know people want to hold her accountable for what Tom has done, but legally that's not going to fly in every single one of the cases she's facing," she added. "It doesn't mean there won't be other consequences down the road."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has maintained that she had no knowledge of any alleged financial wrongdoings by her now-estranged husband.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020 — though she's previously stated that finalizing the divorce isn't her first priority.

Tom currently resides in a 24-hour care facility, and has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia. His brother, Robert Girardi, has become his legal conservator.

Meanwhile, Erika continues to appear on RHOBH, which airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
Erika Girardi Is 'Relieved' After Handing Over $750K Earrings, Despite Their 'Sentimental' Value: Source
erika girardi
Erika Girardi Ordered by Judge to Give Back Her $750K Diamond Earrings Purchased by Ex Tom Girardi
Erika Girardi
Erika Girardi Named in New $2.1 Million Lawsuit for 'Aiding and Abetting' Husband Tom
Erika Girardi
Erika Girardi Named in $50 Million Lawsuit Accusing Her of Being 'Frontwoman' in Ex Tom's 'Scheme'
Christina Fulton, Erika Jayne
'RHOBH' 's Erika Girardi Hit with $745,000 Lawsuit from Nicolas Cage's Ex-Girlfriend Christina Fulton
the housewife and the hustler
Erika and Tom Girardi's Legal Scandals Explored in New Documentary, 'The Housewife and the Hustler'
Erika Girardi
Erika Girardi Defends Against Lawsuit and Drinking Digs by 'RHOBH' Costars: 'My Life to Destroy or Build'
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
Erika Girardi Filed for Divorce from Tom Because She Believes He Was 'Cheating on Her': Source
Erika Jayne THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
Erika Girardi Claims She Can't Pay the $2.2 Million She Allegedly Owes in Taxes amid Legal Battles
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
Erika and Tom Girardi: Everything We Know About the Legal Controversies Facing the Former Couple
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
'RHOBH' 's Erika Girardi Says Divorce from Embattled Husband Tom Is 'on the Very Bottom' of Her Priority List
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards
'RHOBH' Trailer: Kyle Richards Thinks Someone Is Out to Make Kathy Hilton 'Look Bad' After Aspen Drama
Erika Girardi Opens Up About What She Misses from Her Marriage to Tom Girardi
'RHOBH' 's Erika Girardi Opens Up About What She Misses from Her Marriage to Tom Girardi
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
Erika Girardi Says Tom Girardi's Health Remains in Decline: 'He Thinks He's Still Practicing Law'
Erika Girardi
'RHOBH' 's Erika Girardi Mixed 'Medication with Alcohol' to 'Numb' Herself from Real-Life Drama
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Erika Jayne attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
'RHOBH' 's Erika Girardi on Dating While Famous: 'I Can't Get on an App – What if Dahmer Shows Up?'