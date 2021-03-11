Erika Girardi’s Estranged Husband Tom Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease amid Multiple Lawsuits

“His emotional distress is directly related to his dementia and exacerbated by his confusion,” psychiatrist Dr. Nathan Lavid wrote in a court filing

The once-famed attorney, 81, underwent a mental assessment on Feb. 26 as part of his younger brother Robert Girardi's petition to become his permanent conservator.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Amid multiple lawsuits filed against Tom, Dr. Nathan Lavid, a Long Beach forensic and clinical psychiatrist, wrote a sworn declaration submitted to the Superior Court of California on Wednesday saying Tom is medically unfit to attend any court proceedings "for the foreseeable future," a capacity declaration obtained by PEOPLE says.

"Dementia impairs his ability to understand the hearing," Lavid wrote. "His emotional distress is directly related to his dementia and exacerbated by his confusion."

Image zoom Credit: Business Wire/Getty Images

In the assessment, the psychiatrist noted that there is "moderate impairment" of Tom's short-term memory, ability to concentrate, comprehension, recognition of familiar objects and places and logical reasoning.

The declaration also claims the disgraced lawyer suffers from "moderate" delusion and disorganized thoughts.

Tom's younger brother was granted temporary conservatorship in Feb. until March 30. Robert is going to pursue a permanent extension.

Robert's attorney Nicholas Van Brunt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

The latest declaration comes a day after Erika's estranged husband was stripped of his license to practice law through the California State Bar, per records obtained by Page Six.

Erika, 49, filed for divorce from Tom in November, telling PEOPLE at the time that it was not "a step taken lightly or easily."

In the filing, Erika — also known as Erika Jayne — sought spousal support and requested the court terminate its ability to award spousal support to Tom.

Tom responded by asking the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to Erika and to request that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star pay attorney fees and costs.

Image zoom Credit: Bravo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The former couple do not have a prenup.

In December, Tom and his law firm, Girardi & Keese (GK), were held in civil contempt and have had their assets frozen by a judge.

RELATED VIDEO: Erika Girardi's Husband Tom Sued by Law Firm Partner amid Divorce, Embezzlement Case

Tom is also facing another lawsuit for allegedly not paying his partner Robert Keese and fellow business partners Robert Finnerty and Jill O'Callahan $315,000 in income.

The men are attempting to dissolve their venture with him and also alleged the former attorney took out loans against their property without their knowledge for his "own personal gain, benefit and use."