Entertainment TV Erika Girardi Says She 'Did Not Hire Bots to Attack' Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Jax "My offer to apologize to him, in person, still stands," Erika Girardi wrote on her Instagram Story after she cursed at Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax on an episode of RHOBH By Glenn Garner Published on August 27, 2022 01:30 PM Erika Girardi and Garcelle Beauvais. Photo: Tommy Garcia/Bravo (2) Erika Girardi is not here for cyberbullying. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, set the record straight about the online abuse targeted at costar Garcelle Beauvais' 14½-year-old son Jax Joseph after she cursed at the teenager earlier this season on the Bravo reality show. "When I apologized to Garcelle for yelling at Jax, I also told her I would apologize to him in person," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "But that did not make the edit. All the women saw me say this." RHOBH Cast Calls Out Fans for Harassing Their Kids Online: 'They Didn't Sign Up For This' Girardi added in another story: "I did not hire bots to attack Jax, and my offer to apologize to him, in person, still stands." Her statement comes after she apologized to Beauvais, 55, on the show, following her outburst, in which she told Jax to "get the f— out of here" when he came over to pick up a centerpiece at his mom's birthday party. Garcelle Beauvais with sons Jax and Jaid. "I agree and take full responsibility. And you know what? I was s— talking and treating the kids like they were adults. And I was wrong. So, I fully apologize," Girardi said, adding: "I also want to say this: it didn't come from a bad place. It wasn't vicious. It was just wrong." RHOBH newcomer Diana Jenkins denied similar accusations in a statement on Instagram. "I have been accused of instigating the hateful and inexcusable cyberbullying of Garcelle's son. Nothing could be further from the truth," she wrote. "I have stood for human rights my whole life. There is no place for hate in this world," Jenkins, 49, continued. "To those people who have been attacking my family and threatening our lives, you are also spreading hate and creating fear. Please stop." Erika Girardi/Instagram Beauvais previously spoke up about the online bullying aimed at her son, as her costars Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards had her back with statements of their own, pulling from experience with their own kids being on the show. Garcelle Beauvais' Son Speaks Out About Hateful Online Comments: 'I Just Want to Be a Normal Kid' "I'm usually a very strong woman I've been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids!" Beauvais wrote on Twitter this week. "It hurts it's not OK I've been in tears all night it's just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone." Rinna, 59, said it's "disgusting and unacceptable what you've said and done to my own kids," while Richards, 53, argued, "Picking on children of the Housewives is not okay. It is never okay to attack a child." Even Bravo has stepped in with a statement for their viewers: "We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle's son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric." Beauvais also shared a statement from her son, who has his own social media that is "not for publicity nor the public's gaze," which he said he's had to set private due to the attacks. "It is currently my first week of high school and instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media," he wrote. "I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show's drama. I just want to be a normal kid." Jax added: "The constant support from everyone makes it much more tolerable. However, middle-aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school. Thank you for all the positive comments. It truly means a lot to me." Beauvais co-parents Jax and his twin brother Jaid Thomas with ex-husband Michael Nilon. She also shares son Oliver, 31, with Daniel Saunders.