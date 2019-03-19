Erika Girardi Claps Back at Troll Who Critiqued Her Appearance: 'I'm Not Ashamed to Be 47'

Erika Girardi has no time for people trying to criticize her appearance.

On Monday night, Girardi, 47, clapped back after a Twitter user attempted to shame her by posting a photo of the star without makeup and referencing a lawsuit involving her husband Thomas Girardi, which was first reported by The Blast.

“The face you have to wear when Papa Tom cuts your allowance due to his lawsuits,” the user wrote.

“Actually this is me after a facial with no makeup and no, I’m not ashamed to be 47,” Girardi replied.

Girardi’s fans stuck up for her in the replies of the tweet. One user said, “Still looks better than most at 21,” while another chimed in, “When someone tries to roast you but only shows how hot you truly are.”

This isn’t the first time Girardi has clapped back at body shamers.

In 2017, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a risqué Instagram photo of herself, where she posed wearing nothing but a pair of black-and-gold heels, with strategically placed star emojis covering her up.

“Mikey made me do it,” Girardi captioned the photo, most likely referring to her creative director, Mikey Minden. “Miami nights.”

While some fans praised the post, others criticized the racy snap.

“Ur trash,” read one comment, while another user called the picture “inappropriate.”

Not long after posting the controversial shot, Girardi posted a GIF of herself rolling her eyes. “Me reading your negative comments,” she captioned the post. “Sending my love to you all.”

In February, Girardi launched her own makeup collection with Too Faced that represents her unapologetic and “fearless” way of living.

“This line is about being fearless and it’s about pushing the limits and being yourself and having to gall to be yourself, Girardi told PEOPLE.

“I’m so fortunate to have this collection come out,” she continued. “I mean, not a lot of people have had this happen to them… I feel like this was one of my favorite things I’ve ever done in life.”