Erika Girardi Calls Out Lisa Vanderpump for Diva Behavior on RHOBH Shoot: 'It's an Ensemble Cast'

There’s a new feud brewing in Beverly Hills!

Earlier this month, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were left scratching their heads after Lisa Rinna coyly revealed during an Instagram Live that a cast member had refused to take a “group shot” with the rest of the ladies, presumably referencing a cast photo for the upcoming ninth season.

Though Rinna did not mention Lisa Vanderpump‘s name, many guessed that the cast member in question could be the Vanderpump Rules star. And then on Monday, costar Erika Girardi confirmed it was Vanderpump, 58.

“You know, facts are facts. That’s a fact,” Girardi, 47, said during her appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop when asked about Vanderpump refusing to be around her costars at the recent shoot. “If everyone can take it on the chin, like Rinna has, Dorit [Kemsley] has, or everyone else has, you know, it’s an ensemble cast.”

When asked if she thinks Vanderpump gets special treatment, Girardi reiterated: “It’s an ensemble cast.” In addition, when questioned if she finds that some people forget about the rest of the cast, Girardi responded without hesitation, “Yes.”

RELATED: Dorit Kemsley ‘Feels Betrayed’ as She Feuds with Lisa Vanderpump Over Rescue Dog Who Bit Daughter

Rinna and Girardi were previously backstage when the soap star told fans on Instagram Live, “We’re here shooting, the whole cast is here. Rumor has it that one of the cast members won’t shoot with us. They won’t do a group shot with us so we’re sequestered in a room. But somebody is holding out and won’t come out and shoot with us. Can you imagine? Who is that?”

She added: “We’re all doing a group shot together and someone is sequestered in a room, she won’t come shoot with us. They’re going to have to, like, put her in, in like a computer-like way! Who could it be?”

WATCH: Dorit Kemsley Talks Friendship Triangle With Kyle Richards & Lisa Vanderpump: ‘I Think Kyle Might Have Deep Rooted [Issues]’

Despite the drama with Vanderpump, Girardi teased that season 9 will be a “really good season” especially with new RHOBH cast member Denise Richards.

“I really like her, she’s really sweet. We did go to Denise’s wedding and she’s really nice. I really like her and I think she’s really cool. She has a voice and she uses it,” Girardi said.

Season 9 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is slated to air later this year.