Erika Girardi Nonchalantly Bends Over Naked During Meeting: 'Business Casual'  

Erika Girardi has a very interesting interpretation of what it means to dress business casual.

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, shared an Instagram photo of herself from a meeting, which shows her wearing nothing but her birthday suit.

“Business casual,” Girardi captioned the post of her nonchalantly bending over completely naked.

The photo has received a significant amount of praise with Girardi’s RHOBH costar Dorit Kemsley writing, “You’re good! 🍎🙌🏼.”

Actress January Jones was also a fan of the post as she commented “Hero. 👌🏻”

Khloé Kardashian showed her admiration for the shot by simply liking it.

The steamy post comes after Girardi shared a sexy photo of her lounging on a pool chair in a sexy one-piece swimsuit.

RELATED: RHOBH: Erika Girardi Storms Out as Kyle Richards Accuses Her of ‘Being in a Bad Mood All the Time’

“Mykonos sunrise…” Girardi captioned the photo, which was shared on Wednesday.

One day before that, Girardi shared another naked photo, but this time it was shot her posing alongside comedian Celeste Barber.

In the photo, Girardi can be seen facing the camera with star emojis covering her private areas. Barber, clearly trolling the Bravo star, also posed naked but used a hamburger emoji, a frog emoji and a stressed face emoji to cover her.

Former Housewives star Eileen Davidson previously recreated Girardi’s photo and commented: “Hahaha I did it first!!”

While Girardi, who is also known by her stage name Erika Jayne, is often complimented for her bold posts, not everyone is nice about her appearance.

Back in March, Girardi clapped back after a Twitter user attempted to shame her by posing a photo of the star without makeup and referencing legal action involving her husband Thomas Girardi.

RELATED: Erika Girardi on Painful Past — and Realizing She Was in a ‘Wealthy Coma’ After Marriage

“The face you have to wear when Papa Tom cuts your allowance due to his lawsuits,” the user wrote.

Image zoom Erika Jayne Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

“Actually this is me after a facial with no makeup and no, I’m not ashamed to be 47,” Girardi replied.

Girardi’s fans stuck up for her in the replies of the tweet. One user said, “Still looks better than most at 21,” while another chimed in, “When someone tries to roast you but only shows how hot you truly are.”