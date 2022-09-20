Who Is Bachelorette Gabby Windey's Final Suitor? All About Erich Schwer

Get to know Erich Schwer.

Prior to his debut on The Bachelorette season 19 in July, his ABC bio referred to him as "a handsome guy whose quiet confidence is hard to ignore" — while noting that he's "low-key, funny, outdoorsy and a bit mysterious with a fun side."

After yet another "dramatic season" of the hit ABC reality show, the 29-year-old New Jersey native has seemingly found his perfect person. A frontrunner throughout the season, Schwer became Gabby Windey's final man standing in the competition for her heart.

But Schwer's time in the spotlight hasn't always been smooth sailing, particularly in recent weeks. When an old high school photo of Schwer wearing Blackface surfaced online earlier in September, controversy swirled. Though he acknowledged his "offensive and damaging behavior" with an apology on Instagram, Schwer found himself in hot water again later in the month.

This time, it involved his ex-girlfriend who leaked alleged text messages claiming that she and Schwer were still together at the time of his casting. Schwer has yet to publicly speak on the accusations.

Ahead of the Bachelorette finale, here's everything to know about Windey's final suitor.

He's a real estate analyst

Erich Schwer/Instagram

Schwer attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2011 where he studied both micro and macro economics, per his LinkedIn. After only studying there for one year, he transferred to Elon University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in marketing and a concentration in professional sales in 2015.

Prior to being cast on The Bachelorette, Schwer worked in real estate as an acquisitions analyst, for which the New Jersey native relocated to Los Angeles, California.

He loves to ride motorcycles

Erich Schwer/Instagram

Schwer has shared a number of photos of himself with his motorcycle on his Instagram. He even took Windey for a spin during his hometown date!

"Such an unforgettable day, lucky to have shared it with you 🤍," he captioned a photo of Windey sitting on the back of his motorcycle at Natirar Park in New Jersey.

He's quite the athlete

Erich Schwer/Instagram

Clearly an adrenaline junky, Schwer is a big surfer and skier. Whether he's shredding the waves at Manhattan Beach, California or flying down the slopes in Stratton, Vermont, there's no denying he's got an athletic side to him.

He likes the outdoors

Erich Schwer/Instagram

In addition to his skiing and surfing adventures, Schwer is constantly exploring the outdoors. Whether he's white water rafting, paragliding, fly fishing, or dirt biking, he's always out and about in nature.

Furthermore, he's constantly traveling as well. Between hikes in Colorado and exploring California, Schwer keeps busy outside of his hometown of Bedminster, New Jersey.

His late dad approved of Gabby Windey

Erich Schwer/Instagram

While Schwer's dad Allan appeared on the hometown date and "really liked Gabby," according to the real estate analyst, he never got to see his son's season of The Bachelorette air. Allan died at age 65 on July 6, just five days before season 19's premiere.

Allan shared during the episode that he had been in the ICU with appendiceal cancer for about 40 days before Schwer and Windey showed up on their hometown date.

"But I'm still here," Allan told Schwer and ICU nurse Windey. "I'm happy. I'm positive, so that's good. I really admire the ICU nurses. They're so sharp."

He knows what he wants in a partner

Erich Schwer/Instagram

Schwer was serious when it came to finding his perfect match when he applied to be on The Bachelorette. "He doesn't want to be in a relationship just to be in a relationship and says that the next time he commits, it's for the long haul," his ABC bio read ahead of the season.

His perfect partner is described as "easygoing, selfless and communicative" — and though the bio states that he "doesn't have a type," it notes that "he often finds himself attracted to taller women."