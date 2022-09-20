Who Is Bachelorette Gabby Windey's Final Suitor? All About Erich Schwer

Between his professional background and his passion for motorcycles, here's everything to know about Gabby Windey's final suitor on The Bachelorette

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 20, 2022 05:34 PM
Gabby Windey’s Boyfriend Erich Schwer
Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Get to know Erich Schwer.

Prior to his debut on The Bachelorette season 19 in July, his ABC bio referred to him as "a handsome guy whose quiet confidence is hard to ignore" — while noting that he's "low-key, funny, outdoorsy and a bit mysterious with a fun side."

After yet another "dramatic season" of the hit ABC reality show, the 29-year-old New Jersey native has seemingly found his perfect person. A frontrunner throughout the season, Schwer became Gabby Windey's final man standing in the competition for her heart.

But Schwer's time in the spotlight hasn't always been smooth sailing, particularly in recent weeks. When an old high school photo of Schwer wearing Blackface surfaced online earlier in September, controversy swirled. Though he acknowledged his "offensive and damaging behavior" with an apology on Instagram, Schwer found himself in hot water again later in the month.

This time, it involved his ex-girlfriend who leaked alleged text messages claiming that she and Schwer were still together at the time of his casting. Schwer has yet to publicly speak on the accusations.

Ahead of the Bachelorette finale, here's everything to know about Windey's final suitor.

He's a real estate analyst

Gabby Windey boyfriend Erich Schwer
Erich Schwer/Instagram

Schwer attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2011 where he studied both micro and macro economics, per his LinkedIn. After only studying there for one year, he transferred to Elon University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in marketing and a concentration in professional sales in 2015.

Prior to being cast on The Bachelorette, Schwer worked in real estate as an acquisitions analyst, for which the New Jersey native relocated to Los Angeles, California.

He loves to ride motorcycles

Gabby Windey’s Boyfriend Erich Schwer
Erich Schwer/Instagram

Schwer has shared a number of photos of himself with his motorcycle on his Instagram. He even took Windey for a spin during his hometown date!

"Such an unforgettable day, lucky to have shared it with you 🤍," he captioned a photo of Windey sitting on the back of his motorcycle at Natirar Park in New Jersey.

He's quite the athlete

Gabby Windey’s Boyfriend Erich Schwer
Erich Schwer/Instagram

Clearly an adrenaline junky, Schwer is a big surfer and skier. Whether he's shredding the waves at Manhattan Beach, California or flying down the slopes in Stratton, Vermont, there's no denying he's got an athletic side to him.

He likes the outdoors

Gabby Windey’s Boyfriend Erich Schwer
Erich Schwer/Instagram

In addition to his skiing and surfing adventures, Schwer is constantly exploring the outdoors. Whether he's white water rafting, paragliding, fly fishing, or dirt biking, he's always out and about in nature.

Furthermore, he's constantly traveling as well. Between hikes in Colorado and exploring California, Schwer keeps busy outside of his hometown of Bedminster, New Jersey.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

His late dad approved of Gabby Windey

Gabby Windey’s Boyfriend Erich Schwer
Erich Schwer/Instagram

While Schwer's dad Allan appeared on the hometown date and "really liked Gabby," according to the real estate analyst, he never got to see his son's season of The Bachelorette air. Allan died at age 65 on July 6, just five days before season 19's premiere.

Allan shared during the episode that he had been in the ICU with appendiceal cancer for about 40 days before Schwer and Windey showed up on their hometown date.

"But I'm still here," Allan told Schwer and ICU nurse Windey. "I'm happy. I'm positive, so that's good. I really admire the ICU nurses. They're so sharp."

He knows what he wants in a partner

Gabby Windey’s Boyfriend Erich Schwer
Erich Schwer/Instagram

Schwer was serious when it came to finding his perfect match when he applied to be on The Bachelorette. "He doesn't want to be in a relationship just to be in a relationship and says that the next time he commits, it's for the long haul," his ABC bio read ahead of the season.

His perfect partner is described as "easygoing, selfless and communicative" — and though the bio states that he "doesn't have a type," it notes that "he often finds himself attracted to taller women."

Related Articles
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
'The Bachelorette' : Erich Schwer's Dad Allan Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometown Date
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
'The Bachelorette's' Erich Schwer 'Will Forever Regret' School Blackface Photo: 'Nothing but Ignorance'
Erich and Gabby from The Bachelorette
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'
THE BACHELORETTE - Ahead of the season premiere of The Bachelorette, press, influencers, Bachelor Nation fans and more boarded The FantaSEA One Yacht in Marina Del Rey, California, to celebrate the historic double-Bachelorette season with the leading ladies themselves, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Following red carpet arrivals, guests were treated to a memorable photo opportunity with the iconic red convertible, preview screening of the premiere episode, reception on the water and giveaways. (Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
New 'DWTS' Competitor Gabby Windey Reflects on Her 'Bachelorette' Experience as Rachel Recchia Sends Love
Gabby Windey
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Worries 'My Person Might Not Be Here' During Fantasy Suite Week
GABBY WINDEY
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Feels She's 'Been Led On' After Final Fantasy Suite: 'Ready to Be Done'
The Bachelorette: Fantasy Suite Dates Have Men 'Completely Lost Right Now': 'He's Not Ready'
'The Bachelorette' 's Fantasy Suite Dates Become a 'Wake Up Call' for Gabby and Rachel: 'He's Not Ready'
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
Bachelorette Gabby Windey's Ex Nate Addresses Whether He Dated 2 Women at Once: 'I'm Deeply Sorry'
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Brittany Snow's Husband? All About Tyler Stanaland
THE BACHELORETTE - “1903” – RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
With Gabby Windey Reduced to Tears in Tense Preview, Will Rachel End Up the 'Only Bachelorette'?
JESSE PALMER
'Bachelorette' Host Jesse Palmer Says the Rose Ceremonies Give Him Deja Vu: 'I Forgot Somebody's Name'
THE BACHELOR
'The Bachelorette' : Rachel Recchia Faces the 'Hardest Thing I've Had to Do' During Hometown Dates
Gabby Windey
Everything You Need to Know About the New Bachelorette Gabby Windey
Rachel Recchia Breaks Up with Tyler Before Meeting His Family - The Bachelorette
'The Bachelorette' 's Tyler Says Rachel Dumped Him 'with the Most Class' Ahead of Meeting His Family
Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady and Selma Blair DTWS
'Dancing with the Stars' : Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady, Selma Blair and More Celebs Join Season 31
THE BACHELOR
'The Bachelorette' 's Rachel Recchia Thinks She Found 'My Happy Ending' After Last Hometown Date