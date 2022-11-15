Erich Schwer Addresses His Split from Gabby Windey: 'We Ultimately Were Not Each Other's People'

"I would never take it back," the reality star said of dating and getting engaged to Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette

Published on November 15, 2022 09:32 PM

Erich Schwer is opening up about his split with Gabby Windey.

One day after Windey, 31, revealed why the couple broke up on Dancing With the Stars, the real estate agent, 29, shared his thoughts on the split in a lengthy statement on his Instagram Story.

"A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby," Schwer wrote of Windey, who he met and got engaged to on the most recent season of The Bachelorette.

"The reality is that we ultimately were not each others [sic] people — it's hard when there isn't one thing to put your finger on," he continued. "We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way and I'm grateful we did. I would never take it back."

erich schwer Instagram. erich schwer/Instagram

Schwer also made it clear he had no hard feelings towards his ex-fiance, calling her "an amazing person" and noting that he'll always root for her.

​​"I hope she gives them hell in the DWTS finale," he wrote. "I have learned and grown so much this year from experiences and mistakes and I continue to better myself everyday."

He ended his post with a promise to share what he's been working on soon. "I am hoping to take this time with my family and loves ones and focus on myself," he wrote. "I have been working hard these past few months and I'm excited to share with y'all eventually."

THE BACHELORETTE - 1903 Gabby and Rachel enter a crucial week of getting to know their men, full of exciting guest appearances2 the largest group date in Bachelorette history and shocking revelations that may have lasting consequences. First up, Rachel and one lucky guy are treated to a day of Hollywood glitz and glamour by TV host Karamo Brown, featuring a big-screen glimpse into each others lives set to the music of composer Matt White. Then, Gabbys one-on-one is crashed by her biggest fangrandpa Johnwhich begs the question, will her date be able to fit in with the family? Later, the remaining 19 men head to a pristine Pasadena palace for the largest group date in Bachelorette history, and legendary photographer Franco Lacosta helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens. Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby. Finally, after a rollercoaster week, the Bachelorettes make a decision at the rose ceremony that will alter the course of their journeys for the rest of the season; but when not all goes as expected, Gabby and Rachel are left to question everything on an all-new episode of the The Bachelorette airing MONDAY, JULY 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty

During Monday's episode of Dancing With The Stars, the former Bachelorette lead opened up about her split with Schwer and why things ultimately didn't work out between them.

Ahead of her first dance of the night with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, Windey shared her own experiences with love as she prepared to channel the romance factor required in a Waltz.

"For me, [love] holds a special place because I did just go through a break up," she said. "The end of our relationship happened because we weren't completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren't each other's best match."

"But I'm just so grateful that my dad and my stepmom encompass so many fundamentals and values that I look for in a relationship: never placing blame or you did this or that. OK, someone left the microwave dirty," she continued. "But, like, it doesn't matter. ... I want to channel that kind of everlasting love in this dance."

PEOPLE confirmed Windey ended her engagement to Schwer less than two months after she accepted his proposal on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in September.

Ahead of their split, Windey revealed that the couple was focusing on their individual goals while she competed on season 31 of DWTS.

After being asked whether she and Schwer were still together, Windey told Fox News, "I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now. So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."

