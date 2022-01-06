Eric Stonestreet Teases Modern Family Costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Hilarious Instagram Exchange

Followers couldn't get enough of the social media exchange between Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Wednesday

Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are total friendship goals.

The Modern Family costars are already known for their comedic performances on-screen; however, an Instagram exchange between the pair on Wednesday proved that they're just as funny in real life.

The cheeky interaction between the longtime friends started after Ferguson, 46, posted a throwback photo of himself with the caption, "Took this pic right before the pandemic. It's been a long two years…."

In the photo, a young Ferguson can be seen casually leaning up against a wall with a slight smirk on his clean-shaven face, clad in a striped polo shirt and grey and black plaid suit coat, looking like he stepped out of a '90s or early 2000s catalogue.

About one hour later, Stonestreet, 50, posted a brand-new version of the original picture that Ferguson shared on Instagram — with a few tweaks.

"Miss you @jessetyler," the You're Not A Monster actor captioned the picture, which was edited to depict Ferguson with aged skin, grey hair, and a full grey beard.

Followers couldn't get enough of the hysterical social media exchange between the pals — including Octavia Spencer, who simply commented, "😂😂😂😂😂."

On the flip side, Ferguson's husband of nearly nine years, Justin Mikita, wrote "what a cutie" on his husband's original throwback.

This isn't the first time that Stonestreet has showed off his photoshop skills.

After social media users criticized the Secret Life of Pets voice actor for being "too old" to be engaged to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer — who is seven years his junior — Stonestreet poked fun at the online trolls by re-sharing photos from his engagement announcement and giving his future wife a whole new look.

"Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49 year old man, to be engaged to my almost 42 year old fiancée," he captioned the Instagram post at the time. "Look, she can't help that she looks so great at 42 and I can't help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone."

Following his engagement, Stonestreet told PEOPLE why he decided to pop the question. "We've been together for a long time and I just knew I wasn't going to find a better partner in life than Lindsay," he said in October. "So it just made the most sense. And I'd taken my sweet old time."