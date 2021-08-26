Re-sharing photos from their engagement announcement, Eric Stonestreet edited Lindsay Schweitzer's appearance to add wrinkles and make her look significantly older

Eric Stonestreet Teases Critics Who Say He's 'Too Old' to be Engaged to Fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer

Eric Stonestreet is reminding his critics that age is nothing but a number!

On Wednesday, the Modern Family actor shared a hilarious Instagram post poking fun at online trolls who have said he looks "too old" to be engaged to his longtime love Lindsay Schweitzer after he shared the news earlier this week that she'd said yes to his proposal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Re-sharing photos from their engagement announcement, Stonestreet edited Schweitzer's appearance to add wrinkles and make her look significantly older.

"Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49 year old man, to be engaged to my almost 42 year old fiancée," he captioned the post. "Look, she can't help that she looks so great at 42 and I can't help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone."

Stonestreet was similarly comedic when he revealed on Sunday that he had proposed to Schweitzer after more than five years of dating.

"She said, 'She'd have her people call my people,'" he wrote alongside a trio of photos showing off the ring.

Stonestreet displayed his acting chops with three different emotions in the carousel, while Schweitzer was all smiles as the pair posed for pictures sitting at a table together.

The couple quickly received messages of love from their famous friends following the announcement, including Zachary Levi, Hillary Scott, Michael Bublé, Vernon Davis, Will Sasso, and Bethenny Frankel, who wrote "YES."

PEOPLE was first to report the two-time Emmy-winning actor was dating the pediatric nurse in 2017 after the pair met at the the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City in 2016.

eric Stonestreet engaged Credit: eric Stonestreet/ instagram

Stonestreet gushed about then-girlfriend Schweitzer to Ellen DeGeneres during a 2017 appearance on her talk show.

"Your girlfriend is lovely — I met her backstage," said DeGeneres. "She's a nurse. That's a good thing for you, because you're a hypochondriac."

For more on Eric Stonestreet's engagement news and other top stories, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

"I'm a big baby, too. She calms me — she calms my nerves. I'm a very high-strung person," confessed Stonestreet. "You can tell, right? What are you looking at, ma'am?!" he jokingly shouted at a woman in the audience before adding: "My nurse girlfriend will take care of you."