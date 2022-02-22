"I've won a lot in life ... but I definitely win with Lindsay," the Modern Family alum said of fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Eric Stonestreet Reveals How His Fiancée's Twins Helped with Proposal: 'I Had to Do Something Special'

Eric Stonestreet proves to be a comedian both on and off screen!

In an interview from his 20th appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday, the Modern Family alum revealed that his fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer, initially thought his proposal was a joke.

Stonestreet, 50, admitted to host Ellen DeGeneres that he had pranked her "a lot" in the past, and she has been "very patient" with him.

The actor shared a clip from the proposal, which involved a sweet set-up from Schweitzer's twin sons. Stonestreet said that he had told his then-girlfriend that a production company was interested in have them do a social media post together.

"So that she would do her hair and make and look as beautiful as she wanted to look for this moment," he explained.

As the camera started to roll, the twins took turns telling their mom that Stonestreet had something to ask before he popped the question. The proposal took his fiancée by surprise, and she can be heard saying in the video, "Is this all a joke?"

She eventually said, "Yes," before the couple embraced each other at the end of the footage.

In his chat with DeGeneres, the Kansas native expressed gratitude for his romance with Schweitzer.

"You know I've won a lot in life … but I definitely win with Lindsay," he confessed. "She is an amazing person, and I am so thankful that we met five years ago."

Following his engagement to Schweitzer last August, Stonestreet opened up to PEOPLE about what finally made him get down on one knee after five years together.

"We've been together for a long time, and I just knew I wasn't going to find a better partner in life than Lindsay," Stonestreet said while speaking about the National Pork Board's pig farming myth-busting campaign. "So it just made the most sense. And I'd taken my sweet old time."

"Everybody else — let me put it this way — that knows Lindsay was like, 'What are you waiting for?' So, it was time," he added.