Eric Stonestreet Jokes That His Fiancée 'Is Uniquely Qualified... Because She Can Put Up with Me'

When Fox first approached Eric Stonestreet to host its new reality series, Domino Masters, the Modern Family alum admits he wasn't quite familiar with the art of domino toppling. Fortunately, his fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer had a few pint-sized advisors to help out.

"I asked Lindsay's boys, who are 9," Stonestreet, 50, says. "I was like, 'Do you know much about this world?' And they were like, 'We watch YouTube videos on this all the time.' "

Premiering March 9, the show "is for kids and adults," says the Emmy winner. "Here's the deal, it is a tremendous amount of work and concentration and focus, and I think that's what people will be so blown away by."

DOMINO MASTERS Credit: Tommy Garcia/FOX

The production even sent Stonestreet sets of dominos for him to fully appreciate the talent on set. "The skill and precision that it requires to execute this plan on the level that they have to execute it on… We unfortunately had people that lost four and five hours worth of work because of one quick mistake," he says.

When he's not working, Stonestreet splits his time between Los Angeles and his beloved hometown of Kansas City, where he met Schweitzer, a pediatric nurse, at a charity event in 2016. "She's just a good person and a great mom," the actor says of his fiancée, 42. "I joke all the time that she's uniquely qualified to be my fiancée because she can put up with me."

Stonestreet often pranks Schweitzer on social media and surprised her with his proposal after telling her they were shooting videos for a company. "I try to navigate life in a way that is never serious unless it has to be," he adds. "Humor is such an important part of my life, and she allows me to be humorous."

The star is most grateful he was able to spend as much time with his family in Kansas City during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yeah, I had a full year and a half with my dad before he died in November," Stonestreet says. "I never in a million years thought I would have had that. Work stopped, and I came home, and I'm so thankful. The fact that I was able to spend so much good quality time with him at the end of his life was so meaningful to me."

The life lessons taught by his dad Vincent, who died last November on his 80th birthday from chronic myelogenous leukemia, will always stay with Stonestreet.

"His generosity was just unwaverable. And he was never anyone's fool. He was very straightforward and said what he meant," he says. "We had the quintessential moment of 'put up your dukes' when I got mad, and he said, 'If you're going to punch your old man, you better knock me out.' And that moment [of challenging my dad] changed our relationship because he knew I had some of him in me."