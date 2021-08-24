Eric Stonestreet Loves to Troll Fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer on Instagram — See His Funniest Posts 

Eric Stonestreet's love language seems to be rooted in humor.

The Modern Family star, 49, announced his engagement to girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer on Instagram Sunday, sharing the happy news in characteristic fashion.

"She said, 'She'd have her people call my people,'" he captioned a slideshow of photos of the couple with Schweitzer's ring on display.

Such comedy appears to be routine in Stonestreet and Schweitzer's five-year relationship, as his Instagram page is filled with posts of him (lovingly) trolling his future wife.

