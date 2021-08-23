Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged to Longtime Love Lindsay Schweitzer

The Modern Family actor and his pediatric nurse fiancée met at a charity event in 2016

It's a modern love story!

Eric Stonestreet announced his engagement to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer in a characteristically comical Instagram post on Sunday, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She said, 'She'd have her people call my people,'" the Modern Family actor, 49, wrote alongside a trio of photos showing off the ring after more than five years of dating.

Stonestreet displayed his acting chops with three different emotions in the carousel, while Schweitzer was all smiles as the pair posed for pictures sitting at a table together.

PEOPLE was first to report the two-time Emmy-winning actor was dating the pediatric nurse in 2017 after the pair met at the the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City in 2016.

The couple quickly received messages of love from their famous friends following the announcement, including Zachary Levi, Hillary Scott, Michael Bublé, Vernon Davis, Will Sasso, and Bethenny Frankel, who wrote "YES."

Stonestreet gushed about then-girlfriend Schweitzer to Ellen DeGeneres during a 2017 appearance on her talk show.

"Your girlfriend is lovely — I met her backstage," said DeGeneres. "She's a nurse. That's a good thing for you, because you're a hypochondriac."

"I'm a big baby, too. She calms me — she calms my nerves. I'm a very high-strung person," confessed Stonestreet. "You can tell, right? What are you looking at, ma'am?!" he jokingly shouted at a woman in the audience before adding: "My nurse girlfriend will take care of you."