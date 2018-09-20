Eric Stonestreet Wears a Meghan Markle Costume While Filming Modern Family

Meghan Markle, is that you?

Eric Stonestreet was potographed filming the Halloween episode of the upcoming season of Modern Family — and his costume was absolutely royal.

The actor was seen dressed as the Duchess of Sussex. Along with a long, black wig, Stonestreet’s character Cam wore a pink, off-the-shoulder dress.

And staying true to royal tradition, Cam even donned a matching hat styled to the side to complete his outfit.

The dress strikes an uncanny resemblance to the one Markle wore during the Trooping the Colour celebrations to mark the Queen’s official birthday earlier this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Ty Burrell‘s character Phil Dunphey is also spotted in the scene dressed as a fly.

The photo comes just weeks after co-creator Christopher Lloyd told Entertainment Weekly that a “significant character on the series” will die in season 10 of Modern Family.

“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” he explained. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

While Lloyd didn’t offer any more hints as to the identity of the character, he shared that the death “will be a moving event… that has repercussions across several episodes.”

Earlier this year, Lloyd and fellow co-creator Steve Levitan told The Hollywood Reporter that the series likely wouldn’t be continuing after season 10.

“Our plan is to end it at 10,” Levitan said. “If we can leave with most of our audience wanting more, I think that’s the right way to do it.”

Modern Family stars Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland and Ed O’Neill.

Season 10 of Modern Family premieres Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.