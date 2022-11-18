Eric Stonestreet and Family Honor His Late Dad with a New Fund for Pediatric Hospice: 'He Loved Helping Kids'

The Modern Family alum announced the new fund on Thursday, marking the first anniversary of his father Vince's death and what would have been his 81st birthday

By
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Published on November 18, 2022 01:14 PM
Eric Stronestreet with his late father Vince
Photo: Courtesy Eric Stronestreet

When Eric Stonestreet and his family sat down to brainstorm ways to best honor his dad Vince on the one-year anniversary of his death on Thursday (which was also his birthday), one thing immediately came to mind: "We said, 'Well, dad loved kids and loved helping kids and nothing broke his heart more than sick kids," the actor tells PEOPLE. "So let's focus on that."

Partnering with Kansas City Hospice, Stonestreet joined his mom Jamey and siblings Paul and Mauria in launching the Vincent A. Stonestreet Family Fund to support pediatric home health and hospice programs as well as to grant wishes to pediatric patients. "We wanted to make sure that his spirit of generosity was somehow kept alive," Eric says. "He liked to do things and not get the attention for it. Ultimately, I think this is the best version of that because he's not here and we're doing it in spite of him and for him. He doesn't have to deal with the people saying thank you to him, which is what I think he hated the most."

Eric Stronestreet with his late father Vince
Courtesy Eric Stronestreet

Diagnosed with cancer in 2017, Vince fought the disease for four years until he elected to stop curative treatment. His goal was to make it to his 80th birthday, which he did the day he died. "We made a contribution to the University of Kansas Medical Center and Kansas City Hospice immediately after his passing because we were just so grateful," says Stonestreet, 51. "And he was so complimentary of and so thankful to everyone who took care of him."

Part of the new fund will also help patients who want to continue life-saving measures in hospice even if not covered by insurance. "To help people that need to switch over to hospice, but want to maintain a quality of life until death is truly at the door," Stonestreet explains. "So that's where some of these funds go, to people who realize hospice is the best place for them but maybe they want to make it to their son's wedding or their kid's birthday party."

Eric Stronestreet with his late father Vince
Courtesy Eric Stronestreet

Acknowledging there are already great programs in place to support pediatric hospice care, "it's just inevitable that people and wishes fall through the cracks," Stonestreet says. "So really it was the idea to be there when kids are at the unfortunate end of their life and they have a wish. This fund will help pay for those things."

Which is just what his dad would have wanted. "It was important to us to make an acute impact in people's lives," says the actor. "And he loved doing that. He loved handing someone a ham at Christmas that he didn't know. He loved buying someone's lunch. He loved taking people out to dinner. Just little small gifts of kindness is what my dad was all about in addition to big gestures for family members and other close friends. We wanted to carry on his tradition of giving."

Eric Stronestreet with his late father Vince
Courtesy Eric Stronestreet

If Stonestreet could talk to his father now, "I just would want him to know that he was a great dad and he did exactly what he said he would do every step of the way," the actor says. "It was so important for him to do a good job at everything he did. Raising us and providing for my mom and providing for us as a family was really his main focus all through life. I just think he did a great job with everything."

Most importantly the actor is hopeful his dad's legacy will foster even more acts of kindness. "What we really wanted to provide was a safe and reliable place for people to give if they want to," he says. "We as a family had no idea how how much we would appreciate [hospice] when it was over. If this isn't for you, I hope my dad inspires you to find something that's near and dear to you— and you'll give to that."

Those wishing to donate or learn more about pediatric hospice care can visit the Vincent A. Stonestreet Family Fund on the Kansas City Hospice website.

