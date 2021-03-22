Eric Spinato, a Senior Producer for Fox Business and Fox News, Dies of COVID

"COVID took my brother today. He was a gem and one of a kind," Eric Spinato's brother Dean wrote on Instagram

Eric Spinato, the senior head booker and senior story editor for the Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel, died of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The producer's brother, Dean Spinato, confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: "COVID took my brother today. He was a gem and one of a kind."

"This man was an amazing father, brother and friend," he continued. "I'm sorry to say this but this day broke me hard. I will make you proud for the rest of my life."

Eric worked at Fox for around 20 years, first joining the network in 1998. He left in 2004 to work for CNN and MSNBC before returning to Fox in 2007, where he had stayed ever since.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, Fox News President Jay Wallace and Fox Business President Lauren Petterson called Eric's work at the company "immeasurable," in a memo sent to employees, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

"Eric was an immensely gifted and aggressive booker and was renowned for booking the innumerable 'gets' we've seen on both FNC and FBN over the years," they wrote.

"He was also always willing to lend a hand to help a colleague, mentor union staffers or troubleshoot an issue — countless bookers throughout the industry learned the ropes and the tools of the trade from Eric at one point or another in their careers," they added.

They continued, "His excitement, positivity and energetic team spirit were one of a kind and will be greatly missed. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Eric's entire family, including his two sons and his girlfriend."