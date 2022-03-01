Eric Dane Reveals if Cal Jacobs Will Return for Euphoria Season 3: 'There's Gonna Be Redemption'

The finale episode saw Cal get arrested after a tense conversation with his son Nate

You haven't seen the last of Cal.

In a new interview with Variety, Eric Dane, who stars as the Jacobs family matriarch on Euphoria, said his character will return for season 3 of the hit HBO Max show — and he's looking for "redemption."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There's gonna be redemption," he said. "I mean, that's the trajectory he's on. I can't imagine Cal's life from solitary confinement. It's tough to work Cal into the storyline when he's behind bars."

During the season 2 finale of Euphoria, which aired on Sunday, Cal was arrested after his son Nate (Jacob Elordi) turned him in to the police for his past crimes. The moment happened after a tense confrontation between the father and son, in which Cal finally faced his wrongdoings as a father.

While his character's future has never been more unclear, Dane said would jump at a chance for a reunion with any of the "kids" of Euphoria.

"There aren't words to describe how much I love the show," he said. "These kids — I'm calling them kids, can you believe that? These young adults are so talented. It blows me away every time I watch their work."

Euphoria Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Dane said that as flawed as his character might be, it's been interesting watching the many ways in which viewers are able to relate to Cal.

"I think they understand Cal: I think this generation of kids growing up is so precocious, I think they get Cal," he said. "And I think they can identify with Cal in a weird way."

Even for himself, Dane said finding ways to identify with Cal was crucial for him to play the role.

"I didn't pass any judgments on Cal. But I did know that eventually there was going to be a moment of truth and some sort of redemption for him. I couldn't wait for that to happen. Because Cal in Season 1 was so contained and so composed, and almost robotic," he said. "It was so nice to be able to kind of let them fly, for lack of a better phrase. The work last season informs the work this season. I mean, that's what happens when somebody is living that lie and putting up that facade. You become almost mechanical in your approach to life. And it was nice to be able to put down the mechanics and just be free."

Season 3 of Euphoria has been confirmed, but a release date has not yet been announced. Dane said the series will likely begin filming in November and air in 2024.