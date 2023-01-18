Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's Relationship Timeline

Could Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart be giving their marriage another try?

The exes were spotted holding hands while vacationing in Cabo, Mexico in January 2023. Dane and Gayheart were seen smiling while disembarking a yacht and walking toward the dock. Their tropical vacation came after a trip to Europe in August 2022 with their children.

The former couple first began dating in 2003, and after less than a year of dating, they were married in Las Vegas in October 2004. Dane and Gayheart went on to welcome two daughters, Billie and Georgia, before calling it quits in 2018 after 14 years of marriage.

Despite being separated, Gayheart explained to PEOPLE in 2019 that she and Dane were co-parenting to the best of their ability: "My ex Eric and I, we are friends and we are doing our best to co-parent and maintain a family, even though we're not married. Legally we're still married, but separated."

The Jawbreaker star added, "And I think we're doing a pretty good job of it. Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening."

From the early days of their romance to where their relationship stands after parting ways, here's a complete timeline of Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's relationship.

2003: Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane meet

Rebecca Gayheart Instagram

Though they haven't shared much about the early days of their relationship, their courtship was relatively short, according to Dane.

In 2008, the Grey's Anatomy actor told Flaunt magazine: "It's probably one of the least interesting stories in the world. It went basically like this: 'You wanna go out?' 'Yeah, sure.' Ten months later, we were married."

October 29, 2004: Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart get married

Chris Weeks/WireImage

On Oct. 29, Dane and Gayheart tied the knot in Las Vegas.

August 17, 2009: A nude tape featuring Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart leaks online

A video starring Dane, Gayheart and former Miss Teen USA Kari Ann Peniche appeared on Gawker.com on Aug. 17. In the tape, the three were seen nude in a tub.

The couple released a statement via their rep Marty Singer, who said the video should not be viewed as a sex tape as it showed "a private, consensual moment involving a married couple, shot several years ago, which was never intended to be seen by the public."

"It is a private tape made for only my clients' personal use, and nobody has the right to exploit it. If anyone exploits the tape, they will be violating my clients' rights and will be exposed to significant liability," he added.

September 2009: Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart sue over nude tape leak

Dane and Gayheart filed a lawsuit over their leaked nude tape, one month after it was posted without their consent to Gawker.com.

The couple's $1 million suit against Gawker Media for copyright infringement argued that the website was warned against posting the video, but they "went on to maliciously distribute an uncensored copy" of the tape regardless. Gayheart and Dane "were partially and sometimes fully disrobed in the video, recorded it behind locked doors in Peniche's bedroom," according to the documents.

Nick Denton, publisher of Gawker, responded in a Twitter message: "To quote the great Marty Singer – Eric Dane's lawyer – if you don't want a sex tape on the internet, 'don't make one!' "

September 2009: Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart are expecting their first baby

During a walk in Los Angeles, Gayheart showed off her growing baby bump, confirming that the pair were expecting their first child.

"They're definitely happy," a source told PEOPLE. "They've been trying for so long."

February 12, 2010: Eric Dane gets excited for parenthood with Rebecca Gayheart

John Shearer/WireImage

Ahead of the arrival of his first child, Dane paid a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show to express his excitement.

"I'll be in the room. I'm going to stay close to my wife and make sure that she is all right," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "I'm really excited. I'm also very interested."

He didn't reveal their daughter's intended name, but did share that they have one in mind, though "Rebecca wants to wait until she sees her before we give her the name."

The host asked if the couple was planning to continue the celebrity trend of "weird names" for their firstborn, but Dane replied, "We went straight down the middle with this one."

March 3, 2010: Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane welcome their first baby

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Gayheart gave birth to the couple's first child, daughter Billie Beatrice, on March 3, 2010, in L.A.

Dane later revealed the inspiration for his daughter's name during a 2016 appearance on Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show.

"[Billie's] named after my father. We — whether it was a boy or a girl, the firstborn was gonna be a Billie," he said.

July 2011: Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane are expecting their second baby

Jeff Vespa/Getty

In July 2011, Dane and Gayheart revealed they were preparing to welcome their second child.

A few weeks later, however, Dane entered a rehab clinic in L.A.

"Actor Eric Dane voluntarily checked himself into a treatment facility to help him get off of pain medication that he was prescribed for a sports injury that he suffered over the recent hiatus. He reports back to work this week. Business as usual," his rep said in a statement.

August 25, 2011: Rebecca Gayheart opens up about second pregnancy with Eric Dane

Gayheart's key to a less stressful second pregnancy? Her first child! The expectant mom opened up to PEOPLE about feeling more relaxed while awaiting the arrival of her second child with Dane: "What's made it different is that I'm very focused on Billie … so I'm not very focused on [the pregnancy]. I'm not as neurotic."

"[With Billie] I was micromanaging everything I was eating and every little symptom I was feeling. And this pregnancy I just know everything's okay," Gayheart shared.

"I've heard that's very challenging. But I think I'm up for it," she said of parenting two kids under two with Dane. "Eventually it's going to be great because they're going to be very close in age and very close, hopefully."

December 28, 2011: Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart welcome second child

Gayheart and Dane welcomed their second child, a daughter named Georgia Geraldine, on Dec. 28, 2011.

"Rebecca Gayheart and husband Eric Dane welcomed Georgia Geraldine Dane on Dec. 28, just in time for the New Year!" the actress's rep confirmed to PEOPLE. "Both mom and baby girl are happy and healthy, Billie is thrilled to be a big sister, and dad is getting ready to live in a house full of ladies!"

June 26, 2014: Eric Dane talks about making mistakes with Rebecca Gayheart

Lester Cohen/Getty

Following the leaked nude tape and his rehab stay, Dane opened up to PEOPLE about making mistakes and getting his wife "wrapped up" in it in the process.

"We've all made mistakes. My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca," Dane told PEOPLE.

"I never had a family, and now I do," he added of his two children with Gayheart. "I know I'm a very lucky guy."

May 15, 2017: Rebecca Gayheart dedicates an Instagram post to Eric Dane during his battle with depression

Rebecca Gayheart Instagram

Gayheart dedicated a sweet post to her husband after it was announced Dane was taking a break from his TNT show The Last Ship for depression.

"Way back when I met my Monday man crush," Gayheart wrote in the caption on Instagram. "@realericdane #mmc #flash #back #2003 #mohawk #fauxhawk."

A month earlier, the actor's rep had told PEOPLE he "asked for a break" from the series "to deal with personal issues."

"He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request," the rep explained. "He looks forward to returning."

February 16, 2018: Rebecca Gayheart files for divorce from Eric Dane

Gayheart filed for divorce from Dane on Feb. 16, 2018, after 14 years of marriage.

"After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," Dane said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives."

In the filing, Gayheart cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and listed the date of separation as "TBD." She requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple's two daughters in addition to spousal support.

Along with a photo of herself and her daughters, Gayheart posted on Instagram about feeling brokenhearted after the announcement. "Holding onto my girls tight and loving them hard today." she wrote. "So many broken hearts and shattered dreams."

February 19, 2018: Rebecca Gayheart thanks fans for support after filing for divorce from Eric Dane

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum thanked her fans for their support after filing for divorce from Dane. Gayheart posted a quote graphic that read: "today I am grateful for all the people who are loving and kind to me" on her Instagram.

"I just wanted to say thank you to all of you that have sent me kind encouraging words," she wrote in the caption. "It means more than you will ever know."

February 23, 2018: Eric Dane responds to Rebecca Gayheart's divorce filing

Less than a week after Gayheart's initial divorce filing, Dane responded with his own court documents.

The Grey's Anatomy alum also filed for joint legal and physical custody of the estranged pair's two daughters. Like Gayheart, he also cited irreconcilable differences and requested to pay spousal support to his ex.

June 5, 2019: Eric Dane voices support for Rebecca Gayheart

After his ex opened up for the first time about being responsible for a tragic car accident that left a child dead, the Euphoria star said he was "of course" proud of Gayheart.

"I lived with her for 15 years," he told PEOPLE. "She shared the story with me — if it was of any benefit, absolutely [I'm proud of her]."

June 14, 2019: Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart warned to expedite divorce proceedings

Dane and Gayheart each received warnings from the court about finalizing their divorce in a timely fashion.

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County filed notices to the former couple outlining the necessary steps needed to finalize their divorce, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Supervising Judge Thomas Lewis said the court "may dismiss" the case "for delay in prosecution" if the exes fail to provide the necessary documents.

July 23, 2019: Rebecca Gayheart discusses co-parenting with Eric Dane

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

A year after filing for divorce from Dane, the mother of two discussed co-parenting with her ex.

"Well, here's the thing," the actress told PEOPLE at the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood premiere. "There's a new normal for me and my family, as you know. And it's taken us a little bit to get that down. Not going to lie, it hasn't been easy. But I think what's exciting is what's ahead because there are so many different things that could happen now. I mean, we have so many options, and the good news is my kids are happy and healthy."

"My ex, Eric, and I, we are friends and we are doing our best to co-parent and maintain a family, even though we're not married. Legally we're still married, but separated," she said.

Gayheart added, "And I think we're doing a pretty good job of it. Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening."

August 1, 2019: Eric Dane says he has no regrets about leaked tape made with Rebecca Gayheart

Despite previously discussing "mistakes" he made with Gayheart, Dane revealed a new perspective years later about the leaked 2009 video.

"I often think about that answer I gave. And looking back now, was it a mistake? Absolutely not," he told Glamour. "Three consenting adults, one of them being my wife? I wasn't doing anything wrong."

He added that his previous comments were "most likely referring to the drug use that was alluded to in the video."

"And was that a mistake? Again, I don't necessarily think I was breaking any laws and corrupting anybody. We were just three people taking a bath," Dane said.

"I didn't regret it, I have no regrets nor do I make any apologies for my life experience," he concluded. "It's my life experience and I'm at peace with all of it."

August 16, 2022: Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane vacation in France with their daughters

Rebecca Gayheart Instagram

Gayheart documented her time vacationing in France with her estranged husband and their daughters, Billie and Georgia.

"This is us, family vacay 2022 🇫🇷🥳❣️#familia #travel #goodtimes #moretocome #eurodanes," she captioned a photo of Dane and Billie posing in the street while she and Georgia walk behind them.

The mother of two also shared more moments from the vacation on her Instagram Story, including a snap of Georgia walking through an alley with a sticker on the picture reading "my baby." In another photo she posted, Gayheart called her older daughter and her dad "twins" while they posed together.

The family had a pizza dinner with friends and spent time at the beach, where Gayheart shared that Billie was "living her best life."

August 20, 2022: Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane visit Paris with their daughters

Rebecca Gayheart Instagram

Gayheart and Dane posed with their daughters in Paris while continuing their vacation together, as seen on Gayheart's Instagram.

January 4, 2023: Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart are spotted holding hands in Mexico

At the start of 2023, the exes spent time together in Cabo, Mexico. Dane and Gayheart were photographed holding hands while disembarking a yacht and walking toward the dock. The Jawbreaker star wore a long flowy maxi dress while the Euphoria actor rocked white and green checkered shorts and a long sleeve white t-shirt.