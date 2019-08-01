Eric Dane Has ‘No Regrets’ About 2009 Nude Tape: 'We Were Just Three People Taking a Bath'

Image zoom Eric Dane Rick Kern/Getty

Eric Dane is at peace with his past.

In a new interview with Glamour, the 46-year-old Euphoria star opened up about a leaked 2009 video which showed him and his now-estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart naked in a bathtub with former Miss U.S. Teen Kari Ann Peniche.

Although the actor has previously expressed regret over the video, telling PEOPLE in 2014, “We’ve all made mistakes,” his perspective has evolved over the past decade.

“I often think about that answer I gave. And looking back now, was it a mistake? Absolutely not,” he told Glamour. “Three consenting adults, one of them being my wife? I wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

Dane, who went into rehab in 2011 for an addiction to painkillers following a sports injury, added that his previous comments were “most likely referring to the drug use that was alluded to in the video.”

“And was that a mistake? Again, I don’t necessarily think I was breaking any laws and corrupting anybody. We were just three people taking a bath,” he said.

“I didn’t regret it, I have no regrets nor do I make any apologies for my life experience,” he concluded. “It’s my life experience and I’m at peace with all of it.”

The Los Angeles Police Department investigated the leak, and the couple sued Gawker Media, which posted the video online, for more than $1 million over copyright infringement. They won a six-figure settlement in 2010, according to the New York Daily News.

Paniche, 35, is now married with two children, according to an interview from May.

Gayheart, 47, filed for divorce from Dane in February 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.

The pair share daughters Billie Beatrice, 9, and Georgia Geraldine, 7.

Speaking to PEOPLE last month at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Gayheart said she and Dane have worked to “maintain a family” and co-parent their children.

“There’s a new normal for me and my family, as you know. And it’s taken us a little bit to get that down. Not going to lie, it hasn’t been easy. But I think what’s exciting is what’s ahead because there are so many different things that could happen now,” she said. “I mean, we have so many options, and the good news is my kids are happy and healthy.”

“My ex Eric and I, we are friends and we are doing our best to co-parent and maintain a family, even though we’re not married. Legally we’re still married, but separated,” she added. “And I think we’re doing a pretty good job of it. Life is just good. There are so many exciting things happening.”