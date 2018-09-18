Eric Bana Is Irresistibly Creepy in First Teaser for Bravo's Dirty John Podcast Adaptation

Jodi Guglielmi
September 18, 2018 12:03 PM

The first teaser for Dirty John is here — and it’s just as chilling as you might expect.

Bravo dropped the first official look at the true-crime saga (based on Christopher Goffard’s breakout 2017 podcast of the same name) during the Emmys on Monday, giving fans a closer look at Eric Bana as the suspiciously charismatic John Meehan.

In the clip, Bana looks directly into the camera as he sits in a dark room and practices pick-up lines.

“I have to tell you something, for a long time I tried to lie to myself about how lonely I really was. I think most people are, they just tried to hide it like I did. But when you fall in love you realize how lonely you’ve really been,” he says. “I feel like I was blind before I saw you. Like, I never loved anyone before I knew you.”

The clip ends with the phrase, “he could happen to you” shown on the screen.

Eric Bana and Connie Britton
Jordin Althaus/Bravo

Dirty John will follow the doomed romance between Debra Newell, a lonely businesswoman and mother, and Meehan, a dashing but dangerous mystery man she meets online.

Along with Bana as Meehan, Connie Britton is set to star as Newell.

Dirty John will premiere on Bravo later this year

