'No More Being Nice': Eric Bana Turns on Connie Britton in Chilling New Dirty John Trailer

October 18, 2018 05:31 PM

Do you really know the one you love?

That’s the question at the center of Bravo’s seductive new scripted anthology Dirty John. And judging from the latest promo, finding out the answer is going to be one twisted ride.

In the clip, viewers get a sneak peek at how the whirlwind romance between lonely businesswoman and mother Debra Newell (Connie Britton) and the charismatic con-man John Meehan (Eric Bana) kicks off — from their first blind date in Newport Beach to their quick trip down the aisle.

Of course, fans of Christopher Goffard’s Los Angeles Times’ articles and true-crime podcast are well aware that this fairytale turns into a nightmare for Debra — as John’s frightening web of deception, denial and psychological manipulation begins to expose itself, nearly tearing her family apart in the process.

“You don’t know him well enough yet,” Debra tells her daughter Veronica (Juno Temple) in the trailer.

“You don’t know him … at all,” she responds.

Eric Bana and Connie Britton in Dirty John
Nicole Wilder/Bravo

Veronica isn’t the only one with concerns. Debra’s other daughter Terra (Julia Garner) begins to have doubts too, so the sisters combine their efforts to investigate the man who swept their mother off her feet.

But John isn’t going away with a fight. Getting more and more sinister as the trailer continues, he tells Debra at one point, “Everything that’s yours is mine” — adding later, “No more being nice, is that what you want?”

The saga’s trailer also gives a peek at Debra’s mother Arlane (Jean Smart), who provides insight into why Debra might be so vulnerable to John in the first place.

Dirty John premieres Nov. 25 (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

