The Cast of ER: Where Are They Now?

Before the advent of Grey’s Anatomy, TV viewers craving insight into the lives of gorgeous, drama-riddled doctors turned to ER, a show that captivated faithful fans for 15 years on NBC.
In honor of the 25th anniversary of the series premiere, we’re taking a look at what your favorite attendings and residents have been up to since the show said goodbye a decade ago.
George Clooney (Doug Ross)
Beyond the hectic hallways of Chicago’s County General Hospital, Clooney has been stealing hearts on and off screen. He made the transition from TV to movies, starring in hits such as the Ocean’s trilogy and Gravity and stepping behind the camera for films including Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and Good Night, and Good Luck. In 2015, he received the Cecil B. DeMille Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”
Off screen, he’s married to human rights attorney Amal Clooney, with whom he has 2-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.
Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene)
Since leaving ER, Edwards has gone from solving medical mysteries to addressing conspiracies on Zero Hour and, most recently, carrying out justice as Judge Stanley Weisberg on Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.
In 2017, the divorced father of four wrote an essay accusing producer Gary Goddard of sexually molesting him as a young teen. The actor serves on the board of 1in6, an organization that helps men who’ve suffered sexual abuse.
Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway)
Margulies traded in her scrubs for power suits in pursuit of no-nonsense female characters, marking a departure from the troubled and lovelorn Carol Hathaway. Post-ER credits have included The Sopranos, Canterbury’s Law, and The Good Wife — the latter of which earned her two Emmys for lead actress in a drama.
In early 2019, Margulies spoke up about the gender pay gap in Hollywood, revealing she turned down a guest role on The Good Fight because CBS “wouldn’t pay” her rate.
Married to Keith Lieberthal, Margulies has one son, 11-year-old Kieran.
Sherry Stringfield (Susan Lewis)
Stringfield has dabbled in quite a few TV movies since her tenure on ER, including Hornet’s Nest, The Confession, and Runaway. She also returned to the realm of dramatic series with roles in Under The Dome and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.
Divorced, Stringfield has two children with her ex-husband, teens Milo and Phoebe.
Noah Wyle (John Carter)
Wyle returned to primetime TV with roles in TNT’s supernatural dramas Falling Skies and The Librarians. Most recently, he starred on the CBS series The Red Line.
Wyle has two children from his first marriage, and one daughter with wife Sara Wells.
Eriq La Salle (Peter Benton)
La Salle reunited with costar Sherry Stringfield in 2015 for Under the Dome. He also took part in the short-lived CBS series A Gifted Man and the X-Men movie Logan.
William H. Macy (David Morgenstern)
Over the past decade, Macy kept busy with lesser-known films (Dirty Girl, Two-Bit Waltz, Stealing Cars) before landing a major role on the Showtime hit Shameless, which has earned him several Emmy and Golden Globes nominations.
Married to Felicity Huffman — with whom he has two daughters — since 1997, Macy made headlines in March 2019 after Huffman’s name surfaced in the college admissions scandal. She was sentenced to two weeks in jail in September 2019.
Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen)
Wen spent the better part of a decade exploring a niche in children’s TV and film. Her voice has been featured in numerous animated productions, such as Mulan, Phineas and Ferb, Adventure Time and Lego Marvel’s Avengers. She currently plays a starring role on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and had a recurring role on Disney’s Milo Murphy’s Law.
Married to Eric Michael Zee, she has two children.
Sam Anderson (Jack Kayson)
Anderson has made frequent appearances across the small screen since his ER days, including on Lost and Justified, and his latest film was 2016’s Ouija: Origin of Evil. Most recently he appeared in season 2 of the wildly popular NBC drama This Is Us as Judge Walter Crowder, the man who (SPOILER) gave Randall’s biological father a second chance after a drug arrest.
Married to wife Barbara since 1985, he has two children.
C.C.H. Pounder (Angela Hicks)
Pounder’s time on ER was short but memorable. Since departing the show in 1997, she has worked steadily on the small screen and played extended roles on NCIS: New Orleans and Sons of Anarchy. She also portrayed the Na’vi spiritual leader Moat in James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar, and will be reprising her role in the sequels, the first of which is slated for 2020.