The Most Epic Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sibling Fights Ever

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has packed in a whole lot of sister-on-sister drama over its 15 seasons.

Despite their family-first mantra Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie did grow up in front of the cameras, so several unforgettable fights were bound to make it on screen. From petty, light-hearted disagreements to near relationship-destroying feuds and iconic insults, these are the sibling arguments we still aren’t over.

Kourtney Doesn’t Want to Do a Photo Shoot

Kim was on a mission to coordinate everyone’s schedules and make a 2017 family Christmas photo shoot happen, but Kourtney wasn’t about to make any concessions. “No one wants you in the f—ing shoot. Get the f— out of here and go,” Kim told her, adding after she stormed off, “I need Kourtney to not be so f—ing annoying with a stick up her a— like she f—ing runs this s—, because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at, so she can be out.”

Kourtney Doesn’t Want to Do a Photo Shoot, Part 2

The scheduling drama continued when Khloé called a sobbing Kourtney, giving Kim the chance to jump in on their speakerphone conversation. “You don’t do s—, so be accommodating to the people that actually do s—,” the KKW Beauty creator told her sister. “You’re a very distraught, evil human being,” Kourtney hit back as our jaws hit the floor, “I don’t agree with who you are as a human being.”

Kylie Won’t Let Kendall Borrow a Dress

Kendall wanted to wear one of Kylie’s “favorite brown dresses” after the 2015 ESPYs, and the youngest Jenner declined her request. An epic fight ensued, during which Kendall turned to Kylie’s dogs and dropped the savage line, “I’m sorry your mom is such a c—-.”

Khloé Lashes Out at Kourtney’s Distraction

Kourtney’s constant lateness and seeming disinterest in spending time with her sisters has sparked a number of recent smackdowns with Khloé. The Good American entrepreneur got particularly irritated during a trip to San Francisco, calling Kourt “a waste of space” and “annoying as f— when we’re together.” Not one to back down, the eldest Kardashian hit back with, “F— you, you f—ing pregnant whore!”

Kim Lies to Kendall & Kylie

Way back in the early days of KUWTK, Kim lied to her kid sisters to get out of spending time with them. The pair caught her in her tall tale when they showed up with their “get well soon” flowers. Letting her sassiness shine, Kendall smashed the vase on the ground.

Kourtney Refuses to Be in Kim’s Video Game

Kim got deeply offended when Kourtney was refusing to let her likeness be used in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. “I’ve done so much for you. And for Scott to call me and say, ‘You should buy her a pair of shoes to put her character in the game,'” Kim said. “I said to Scott, ‘I’m not buying her a f—ing pair of shoes, I bought her a f—ing career!'”

Rob Gives Kendall’s iPad to Blac Chyna

In the middle of his whirlwind romance with Blac Chyna, Rob gave his then-girlfriend an iPad that Kendall had gifted him at Christmas. “Rob is dating someone that has kind of had a bad history with my family, on top of it, it’s totally annoying to find out on social media because his girlfriend posted it,” the model said during an interview. Along with Kylie, Kendall got her brother on the phone to tell him how “not cool” it really was via a screaming match.

Khloé Doesn’t Like Kim’s Then-Fiancé, Kris Humphries

After finding out that Khloé and other members of the family had questioned her relationship with her then-fiancé, Kim decided it was time for a confrontation. Despite Khloé’s claim that she was just being “protective” of Kim and that “everyone else is having concerns” about their nuptials, the bride-to-be remained furious, even claiming she didn’t want her sister at her wedding.

Rob Steals Kim’s Car

Kim called the police when her beloved Bentley went missing. Soon after officers arrived, Rob pulled in the garage behind the wheel of the car. Kim was not amused.

Kim Won’t Give Kourtney Her Dog Back

Kim and Kourtney got matching puppies for their daughters, North and Penelope. Unfortunately, Penelope’s pup ended up being significantly better behaved. Kim attempted to pull off a dog switch-a-roo, but Kourtney was not going to let it happen.

Khloé, Kourtney & Rob Make Fun of Kim

In this vintage KUWTK moment, Kim gets so frustrated with her siblings’ behavior at a car dealership that she attacks Khloé with a purse when she reunites with them at Rob’s apartment. (Warning: NSFW language)

Kourtney Doesn’t Care That Kim Loses Her Earring in the Ocean

“Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

Rob Doesn’t Tell Kim, Kourtney & Khloé About His Engagement

The trio of sisters were totally thrown off when they found out about Rob’s engagement to Blac Chyna through the internet, instead of directly from him. There was not an ounce of chill to be found when it was time for a confrontation.

Kourtney & Kim Bail on Khloé

The sisters planned to got out for a dinner, but Kourtney and a pregnant Kim were so wrapped up in checking out baby gear that they decide to stay in. Khloé was beyond fed up with all of their “baby stuff” and lack of communication.

Rob & Kim Trade Insults

The duo’s sibling squabbles got so intense during a family vacation that Kim’s then-fiancé Kris threatened to get physical.

Kylie Ditches Her Sisters at a Club

Khloé, Kendall and Kourtney came out to support Kylie at her Galore cover release party. There was just one problem: Kylie wanted to go to another club with then-b0yfriend Tyga. Khloé was not impressed, and she let her little sister know it.

Kim Hits Back at Rob For Making Fun of the Family

Rob and Blac Chyna seemed to be making fun of Kris and Kylie online, even posting memes about them. Kim called her brother on behalf of her mom and sister to let him know his behavior wasn’t acceptable. “There are so many haters in the world, we do not need it from our own inside circle… Everyone has to just not be blasting people on social media,” she told him.