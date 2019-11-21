Entourage Star Kevin Dillon Finalizes Divorce from Estranged Wife Jane Stuart

Image zoom Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Kevin Dillon’s marriage is over.

The former Entourage star and his estranged wife, Jane Stuart, have finalized their divorce, PEOPLE confirms.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple will share joint legal and physical custody of their 13-year-old daughter, Ava. Dillon, 54, will pay child and spousal support totaling nearly $4,000 a month.

As for the division of assets, Dillion will keep their Malibu house, as well as a residence in New York and Los Angeles. He was also awarded nine cars, including Corvettes and Camaros. Stuart, meanwhile, was given a Ford Escape, and all her clothing and jewelry.

According to the documents, Dillon also has to make equalization payments to her totaling $1,705,594. He owes her an additional $242,411 for her share of a brokerage account.

Dillon and Stuart tied the knot in 2006. The ruling comes nearly three years after Stuart filed for divorce. Throughout the process, the pair have argued over several issues, including their date of separation, the amount of support Dillon was paying and tuition payments for their daughter’s school.

Dillon also has 28-year-old daughter Amy Dillon from a previous relationship.