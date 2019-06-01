Image zoom Michael Sleggs Michael Sleggs/Facebook

An English actor is heading into the final days of his life with “nothing but peace and gratitude.”

Last week, Michael Sleggs shared a post with the Facebook emotion “feeling grateful” to reveal he was dying from a terminal illness and had been sent home from the hospital on palliative care.

Despite the grim prognosis, the This Country actor, 33, amazingly seemed to have a positive outlook on the situation, noting that while his dying “isn’t ideal” he was “blessed with the best life.”

“Hi friends, as a lot of you are probably aware I’ve spent a lot of time in and out of hospital over the past few months,” the British sitcom actor wrote on May 22. “This last time it was decided i was reaching the end of options so they’ve sent me home on palliative care to live out the remainder of my days at home.”

“No specific time limit has been given but deterioration has been fairly rapid,” Sleggs added.

The actor went on to share how he’s been “sleeping a lot” and even said he “narrowly dodged a coma” after accidentally overdosing on morphine.

“Anyway as you can imagine this isn’t the ideal way I wished things to go and my family are dealing with a lot of grief,” he continued. “Just wanted to say I love everyone reading this status so much, you have all been such amazing, kind, caring people who have all touched my life in so many unique and incredible ways.”

Acknowledging that his post may come off as overly sentimental, Sleggs explained that he felt grateful to have an opportunity to say goodbye and asked his followers to “indulge me” as he went on to share why he felt so calm about his terminal illness.

“If you’re wondering why I’m not sounding freaked out by the whole situation. Well, initially I was, but, as always in a time of crisis (should have been way before I’m ashamed to say) I turned to God and my Christian faith,” he shared. “Been reading the Bible daily, listening to Christian songs and sermons and its changed my entire mindset to nothing but peace and gratitude.”

“Guys, regardless of a few medical issues, I have been blessed with the best life and the best friends and aside from not following God more diligently earlier in life I dont have any regrets,” Sleggs added.

In a final note, Sleggs encouraged his followers to pursue religion in their own lives and guaranteed it would be worth it.

“If you dont know Jesus already, my only hope is that you get to know him before you get to my state. He’ll totally rock your world in the best way!” he wrote.

Though Sleggs did not specifically mention the illness he was suffering from, several outlets including Chortle (which the actor shared on his Facebook page Thursday) have reported that he is dying from cancer.

Sleggs previously battled cancer when he was 15, according to his Instagram. The actor also found himself in the hospital for heart failure in December 2015 and again, three years later.

“Checked my Facebook memories, 3 years to the day I was in the hospital for heart failure,” Slegg wrote in an Instagram post on Dec. 5 “It’s like a crap die hard franchise, ‘How can the same shit happen to the same guy twice!’ lol.”

Along with the post, Sleggs shared a photo of himself appearing to have an optimistic attitude, smiling and holding a thumbs up, despite being in a hospital bed.

Throughout his illnesses, Sleggs kept his followers in the loop. Most recently, he updated fans on his Facebook page and revealed that he was “shattered” after having difficulty walking outside for the first time in months.

“Just returned from my first walk in about 6 months of being in hospital or bed bound, only went around the block,” he wrote on April 22. “About a km. Never been so shattered in my life. 😓 Atleast the weathers nice 🌞”

Sleggs starred on BBC Three’s This Country as “Michael ‘Slugs’ Slugette” from 2017-2018, appearing in seven episodes throughout that time, according to IMDb.

At one point, the sitcom, which follows the lives of young people living in modern rural Britain, also incorporated a storyline where Sleggs’ character was diagnosed with cancer.