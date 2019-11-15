Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Gets Her Marriage License with Fiancé Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson is one step closer to being a married woman!

Weeks after the Duck Dynasty alumna, 22, celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a bridal shower, she announced on Friday that she and her fiancé Christian Huff have obtained their marriage license.

“This chapter of life is called marriage license and a mustache and I couldn’t be happier about it,” she captioned the smiling shot, which features her husband-to-be sporting a mustache.

In the sweet photo, Huff, 21, has his arm wrapped around Robertson, who holds up the official document.

“Whoaaaaa thats good!!!” Robertson’s younger sister Bella commented.

In June, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant announced that she and Huff had gotten engaged.

“I screamed YES,” the bride-to-be wrote alongside an Instagram video of the proposal. “So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life.”

“I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good,” she continued.

After nine months of dating, Huff popped the question to Robertson on her family’s farm in Louisiana. The timing was extra special for the lovebirds, who were both celebrating birthdays that week.

“I knew that we were getting engaged soon because I knew he had talked to my dad [Willie Robertson] and we had talked about it,” Robertson told PEOPLE at the time. “But I did not know it was coming at the party. It was the most perfect thing ever!”

Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson

Following the proposal, Robertson revealed that the couple wanted “a short engagement.”

“We’re ready to get this show on the road and celebrate a wedding with everybody,” she said. “Definitely sooner than later.”

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff

And they already have a location nailed down: her family’s home in Louisiana.

“We’ve definitely started dreaming about it,” Robertson said. “It’s fun because as soon as you get engaged it’s like, okay, it’s time to go. Think about all the wedding plans!”

As for their vision of the celebration, Robertson pictures an evening wedding, full of romance and elegance — and lots of fun!

“We both want a night wedding because we love going on walks at night, we love the stars, we love just what it looks like at night,” she explained. “And we love lots of lights, so we want it to be all lit up at night.”

“It’s just going to be very romantic and elegant but also like, the biggest party ever,” she added. “Because, like I said, we both love a good celebration.”