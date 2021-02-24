Ricki Lake also revealed that her husband-to-be was a "booty call for a few months"

Newly Engaged Ricki Lake Says She Was 'Naked in the Jacuzzi' When Fiancé Ross Burningham Proposed

Ricki Lake has one steamy proposal story!

On Tuesday, the former talk show host, 52, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she revealed new details about her engagement, including the intimate moment when fiancé Ross Burningham popped the question.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we're in my new Malibu home. So it was romantic and very spontaneous and I couldn't be happier," Lake said.

Lake, who announced her engagement on Instagram over the weekend, said that she and Burningham have "only known each other since the end of June."

Before things got serious, The Business of Being Born documentary filmmaker said Burningham was "a booty call for a few months there."

"He's wonderful," she added. "Everyone in my life who has met him just gets it. We're great together."

Lake admitted that she and Burningham were both surprised by the engagement, so much so that "there's no ring yet."

"Friends, I'm so so so excited to share some good news! I'm engaged! 💍 ♥️ This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human," Lake previously wrote on Instagram of the happy news.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her engagement this week, the Hairspray actress said she and Burningham are "filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come."

"Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives," Lake said.

Lake first made the pair's romance Instagram official in December 2020 when she posted a selfie of the couple on Instagram, writing, "LOVE."

Earlier this month, The Business of Birth Control filmmaker shared a dedication to express her love for Burningham on his birthday. "You have brought me so much joy and peace and laughs these last few months. I pinch myself, I am such a lucky girl. Thank you for choosing me. I love you," the mom of two shared on Instagram.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: courtesy Ricki Lake

Lake was previously married to Rob Sussman, from 1994 to 2004, and Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015.

Evans, who battled bipolar disorder, died by suicide in 2017.