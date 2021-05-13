Paris Hilton Wants Fans to See That She 'Finally' Got Her 'Fairytale Ending' in New Reality Show

Paris Hilton is excited to once again invite fans into her world with the upcoming Peacock docuseries, Paris in Love.

The new show, which follows her love story with fiancé Carter Reum, marks the reality TV veteran's return to her roots after many years away from the small screen.

While in conversation with Jason Gay for the Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival on Wednesday, Hilton said that it "definitely" took some convincing to do another reality series.

"It's been years and years of people offering me different shows and sending me different concepts and I've turned everything down. But for this, I feel that after my documentary, it just ended in a way that really didn't have an ending," said Hilton, 40.

She continued: "I was in such a different point in my life, even though it was only like, a year and a half ago. But, I was single, I was kind of sad and just not in a good place. And now I've just never been happier."

"I really want my fans and everyone to see that I did finally get my happy, fairytale ending and just showing the next part of my life. So, I just feel now I'm an open book, I've put it all out there. I have nothing to hide and I'm just so proud of how everything is today and I just feel like my fans will really enjoy just seeing this like, maybe one of the most special moments of my life," she added.

Before Paris in Love, Hilton became a reality TV star as she starred opposite Nicole Richie on The Simple Life from 2003-07. The entrepreneur and DJ later starred on Paris Hilton's My New BFF and its subsequent spinoffs as well as The World According to Paris before her 2020 YouTube Originals documentary, This Is Paris.

paris hilton Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Peacock announced that Hilton will make her reality TV return in Paris in Love, which follows the heiress as she prepares to wed Reum. The 13-part docuseries was unveiled alongside two other unscripted shows coming to the streaming service: JoJo Siwa's The Siwa Sance Pop Revolution competition show and True Story, co-hosted by Ed Helms and Randall Park.

"From bridal dress shopping and choosing the venue to designing her dream destination wedding and participating in what certainly will be a fun and crazy bachelorette party, viewers will be along for an entertaining and emotional ride and will witness a personal side of Paris that only her closest friends and family get to see," a description for the show reads, noting that viewers will also see the couple's "big day" unfold.

Hilton began dating the 40-year-old venture capitalist in late 2019. PEOPLE confirmed in February that the pair were engaged after more than a year together.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Credit: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift," Hilton told PEOPLE at the time. "I'm excited for our next chapter."

Reum added, "I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."