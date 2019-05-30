Summer McKeen has officially moved on from her relationship with Dylan Jordan.

This June, fans of the social media stars will witness the aftermath of the former couple’s painful split — and a behind-the-scenes look at McKeen’s new romance.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive trailer of Snapchat’s Endless Summer season 2, Jordan tearfully tells McKeen, “I feel like I don’t mean anything to you. That’s how you make me feel.”

“We’re two humans that love each other,” says McKeen, 20. “Why would you just separate that? Like forever.”

Speaking with a woman who appears to be a therapist, Jordan, 20, admits that he feels like he’s “wandering around alone” when she asks to whom he feels closest.

But while Jordan appears to be having a more difficult time dealing with the split, McKeen has left their romance in the past.

In the trailer, she explains that she’s “been kind of seeing” a guy, who she kisses during a date on a Ferris wheel.

“She’s way more over it than I am and that like messes with me,” admits Jordan, who later says, “You don’t understand how bad it hurt. Like, it damaged me.”

The trailer also suggests that Jordan will revert back to his bad boys ways to cope with the heartbreak when a friend asks, “Have you been drinking?”

Season 2 will cover modern breakups, mental health, friendship and fame.

While season 2 was filmed immediately after they parted ways, time seems to have mended things between McKeen and Jordan.

According to the YouTube blogger, she and her ex are now on good terms following their emotional breakup.

“We’re great friends!” McKeen tells PEOPLE.

“I was blown away by the reaction to our first season,” she shares. “Our viewers felt emotionally connected to what was going on in our lives and could relate!”

Season 2 of Endless Summer returns June 15 on Snapchat.