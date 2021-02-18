RHONJ's Jackie Goldschneider Says She's 'Really Proud' of How She Handled Cheating Rumors

On the Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 11 premiere, Teresa Giudice said she heard Evan Goldschneider "screws around" with other women

Jackie Goldschneider is speaking out about her experience with Teresa Giudice spreading a rumor that Jackie's husband, Evan, had been cheating on her.

The rumor-spreading prompted a heated argument between Teresa and Jackie, 44, that ended with Teresa storming out of Margaret's house, where the tense conversation took place.

During an appearance on PeopleTV's Reality Check, Jackie opened up about the situation and confirmed that despite the drama, all is well between her and her husband.

"There is not even a thought in my head — not even for a second did I worry about whether or not this was true. It was nonsense," she said. "However, we did end up having some issues because I'm a cast member on this show; he is not. So to have his life suddenly be the center and have his reputation [involved was an issue]."

"And he is the best guy, really, so to have his reputation and everything he worked for on the line because of what one woman said in such a public forum about him made me feel so badly. And then there was the issue [of], 'Is this the group of friends for me?'" Jackie added.

Still, the Bravo star said she's "really proud" of the way the couple the situation. "You'll see us work through all of that, and the way that we come out the other side," she said. "I think that we handle it with such grace and such integrity, and we never go low."

Image zoom Teresa Giudice (L); Jackie Goldschneider | Credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2)

In an interview with Page Six, Jackie said she and Evan actually watched the premiere episode together.

She also addressed the analogy she used during her blowout argument with Teresa, in which she compared Teresa spreading cheating rumors about her husband to her saying she heard Teresa's 20-year-old daughter Gia "snorts coke in the bathroom at parties."

Explaining that she used the comparison in an attempt to show Teresa how it feels, Jackie told the outlet, "It's unfortunate that she didn't understand my analogy."

"Clearly, I'm not trying to say anything about anyone's children, but just the fact that there was such an explosive response to an analogy that used your child's name — [it was like], 'Do you understand, now, how I feel?'" she said.

Image zoom Jackie and Evan Goldschneider (L); Teresa Giudice | Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

During Wednesday's episode, Jackie slammed Teresa for spreading the rumor — during her husband's birthday party, no less.

"This weekend, you took [Evan's] name and what's most important to him in the world — being a great husband and father — and you s--- all over it," she said. "And you did it to all of our friends at his birthday party."

She went on to demand that Teresa retract the statement, saying, "I need you to admit, whoever told you this had no evidence and was just saying words that you took and ran with."

"I never asked for evidence," Teresa replied. "I'm just letting you know somebody put this out there."

Image zoom Cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey | Credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

During her appearance on Reality Check, Jackie said she wished that "husbands and children were off-limits, like a lot of people like to preach."

"But unfortunately, Teresa went there," she continued. "And for some reason that I think has nothing to do with my husband, decided to spread a baseless rumor, and I think it's more her issues with me."