Empire doesn’t return for its second season until Sept. 23, but two new tracks from the upcoming season dropped Thursday to tide fans over.

Jussie Smollett , who plays Lyon on the smash Fox musical-drama, sings on both “No Doubt About It” and “Ain’t About the Money.”

The Cuban rapper is just the latest musician to join the A-list roster of guest-stars on the show. The first season welcomed everyone from Courtney Love and Jennifer Hudson to Mary J. Blige and Rita Ora. And the catchy tunes, plus that star power, launched the show’s soundtrack to the top of the Billboard charts, edging out pop vet Madonna‘s Rebel Heart for the No. 1 title release week.