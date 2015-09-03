Empire Drops Two New Tracks, Featuring Jussie Smollett – and Pitbull?!
Season two of the musical drama premieres Sept. 23
Jamal Lyon’s back – and he’s teaming up with Mr. Worldwide!
Empire doesn’t return for its second season until Sept. 23, but two new tracks from the upcoming season dropped Thursday to tide fans over.
Jussie Smollett, who plays Lyon on the smash Fox musical-drama, sings on both “No Doubt About It” and “Ain’t About the Money.”
Pitbull joins Smollett on the former, a feel-good party-starter.
The Cuban rapper is just the latest musician to join the A-list roster of guest-stars on the show. The first season welcomed everyone from Courtney Love and Jennifer Hudson to Mary J. Blige and Rita Ora. And the catchy tunes, plus that star power, launched the show’s soundtrack to the top of the Billboard charts, edging out pop vet Madonna‘s Rebel Heart for the No. 1 title release week.
Season two will feature Mariah Carey, Marisa Tomei, Ne-Yo, Kelly Rowland and Chris Rock.