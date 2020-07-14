Empire's Bryshere Gray Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges After Allegedly Strangling Wife

The actor was booked into the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona on domestic violence charges Monday

Empire actor Bryshere Gray has been arrested in Goodyear, Arizona, on domestic battery charges.

Police responded to a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. Sunday night "that an adult female victim had been allegedly assaulted at her Goodyear home by her husband, who she identified as Bryshere Gray, an actor on the TV series Empire," according to a press release by the Goodyear Police Department.

The woman was "treated and released for her non life-threatening injuries," police said.

Gray's wife allegedly had "numerous visible injuries on her body and also stated that she was strangled at one point by Gray and temporarily lost consciousness," according to another release obtained by ABC15 reporter Zach Crenshaw.

Image zoom Bryshere Gray Goodyear Police

Gray, 26, was taken into custody shortly after 7 a.m. Monday after allegedly initially refusing to come out of his residence and speak with officers. He was ultimately arrested "without incident," police said.

Maricopa County Jail records show Gray was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, assault and disorderly conduct.

The Goodyear Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Reps for the actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.