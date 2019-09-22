Needless to say, things definitely get interesting in the Brown-Bathe household.

Speaking to PeopleTV on the red carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe joked about their recent appearance on People Now, where Bathe revealed her biggest pet peeve is when her husband walks around the house in his underwear when they have company.

“It’s my house,” the This Is Us actor, 43, explained on Sunday. “There are so many people cavalcading through my house, you don’t understand. I don’t know when they’re there or when they’re not. I reserve the right to wear my drawers in my house.”

“You know what’s interesting, if we had daughters it probably would have changed a long time ago,” he added of the couple, who shares sons Andrew, 8, and Amaré, 4.

“But the fact that we have two boys — and the thing that you don’t know, my wife is a nudist, too,” he continued. “Not when there’s company, but she walks around buck booty naked all the time!”

“‘Cause it’s not in front of company!” added Bathe, 43.

Brown has earned three consecutive best drama actors nominations for playing Randall Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us, winning for the first season in 2017. He also won best supporting actor for American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson in 2016 and contended for a guest spot on Brooklyn Nine-Nine in 2018.

Reflecting on his career, Brown told PeopleTV he still has trouble wrapping his head around his success.

“Honestly, I was just saying this to Ry, I still feel like this dude from St. Louis that’s been watching these award shows for this long period of time,” he said. “And I get geeked out when I meet people whose work I love. … I just go and I try to steal talent off people. I rub them and take some from myself. I met Julia Louis-Dreyfus last night. I was like, ‘Let me calm down.’ “

“To be accounted amongst, to be a peer … I get it, and I’m sort of inside and outside of it at the same time,” he added.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.