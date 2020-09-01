Emmys: Jimmy Kimmel Adheres to Social-Distancing, Stands 6 Feet Apart from Award in New Key Art

TV's biggest night is almost here!

The Television Academy has released its key art for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The poster features host Jimmy Kimmel sporting a black tuxedo and standing six feet apart from a life-size Emmy statuette — a nod to the social distancing guidelines that have been implemented amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"On TV's biggest night, we're not taking any chances," the top of the image reads.

Due to the global health crisis, the Emmy Awards will be a bit different this year.

In July, Variety reported that the award show's executive producers and Kimmel had sent out a letter, informing nominees that the highly anticipated event will be virtual.

The letter asked the stars to prepare to participate in the ceremony remotely.

Image zoom Jimmy Kimmel abc

RELATED: Emmy Nominations 2020: Full List of Nominees for TV's Big Night

"As you've probably guessed, we're not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA on September 20th," the letter began, according to Variety. "This year, it's still going to be TV industry's biggest night out... but we'll come to you!"

"We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice. We're going to make you look fabulous — we're exploring the cutting edge technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen' moments," the letter read.

The letter was signed by Kimmel and executive producers Reggie Hudlin, Ian Stewart, Guy Carrington and David Jammy.

Kimmel will host the show from a stage inside the Staples Center, which will have no red carpet or audience, Variety reported.

The nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards were presented on July 28 during a live, virtual event streamed on the Television Academy's website.

HBO's Watchmen scored 26 nominations, the most of any show. And with 160 nominations, Netflix set a new record for the most nominations for a single network or streaming platform.

The entertainment industry also made strides in recognizing people of color as a record number of Black actors received nominations this year. After the nominees were revealed, Variety reported that 34.3 percent of the acting nominees are Black. There are a total of 102 acting nominees across the categories.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sept. 20 on ABC.