The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are set to air Sep. 19

Emmy Awards 2021: How to Watch This Year's Nominations

The countdown to TV's biggest night is on! Ahead of the 2021 Emmy Awards, the Television Academy is gearing up to announce this year's nominees.

The 73rd annual event, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will broadcast live on Sep. 19. The eligibility period for 2021 submissions was from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021.

Last year's winners gave their acceptance speeches virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schitt's Creek was the night's biggest winner with seven total victories, including outstanding comedy series. This year will feature a limited in-person live audience of nominees and their guests, the Television Academy announced Monday.

Keep reading for all of the info on this year's nominations announcement.

emmy awards Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

When are the 2021 Emmy nominations?

This year's nominees will be announced on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.

How can I watch?

Head to Emmys.com to watch the nominations unfold live.

Who is presenting?

This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones and Hamilton's Jasmine Cephas Jones have been tapped to present the live presentation. The father-daughter duo will be joined by Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy.