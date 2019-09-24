Emmys Producers Apologize After Including Wrong Photo During André Previn's In Memoriam Segment

The Television Academy is apologizing for a mistake made Sunday night during the 2019 Emmy Awards‘ In Memoriam segment.

During the tribute, which featured a performance from Halsey, an image was mistakenly shown of Leonard Slatkin, a 75-year-old conductor, in place of the late André Previn, a German composer, pianist and conductor who died in February at age 89.

“The producers for the 71st Emmy Awards, the Television Academy and FOX sincerely apologize for this error,” an Emmy spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement on Tuesday. “All In Memoriam mentions on the Television Academy’s website feature accurate imagery for Mr. Previn.”

Image zoom Andre Previn (left) and Leonard Slatkin Nicky J. Sims/Redferns; Getty

Image zoom In Memoriam segment Fox

RELATED: Cameron Boyce, Luke Perry and Valerie Harper Among Late Stars Honored in Moving Emmys In Memoriam

Previn worked on the music for over 50 films — including Gigi, Porgy and Bless, Irma la Douce and My Fair Lady — during his long career. He earned four Oscars and 10 Grammy Awards for his recordings, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

He is also well-known for his marriage to Mia Farrow from 1970-1979; they had three biological children together and adopted three more, including Soon-Yi, who is married to Woody Allen. Previn had nine children in total from his five marriages.

Image zoom Andre Previn

Image zoom Mia Farrow and Andre Previn

On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the mistake on his talk show, telling his audience, “It was the lowest rated Emmys by a lot. They’re saying if things get any worse they may have to add themselves to the In Memorial reel.”

After explaining some of the highlights of the show, Kimmel, 51, welcomed Slatkin in via video chat, joking, “please welcome the newly resurrected Leonard Slatkin.”

“My first question is are you dead right now?” Kimmel asked. The conductor explained that he woke up at 4 a.m. in Ireland to see on the internet that people were incorrectly reporting he’d died.

RELATED: All of the Behind-the-Scenes Celeb Moments from the 2019 Emmys You Didn’t Get to See

“There were a flood of messages that had come in, and I kept wondering ‘why are they sending me messages if they think I am gone?'” Slatkin said to laughter from the audience.

Slatkin then explained that he actually knew the late Previn: “He did it all, he was a great gentleman, and I was just sad he wasn’t remembered the way he should be,” he told Kimmel.

When the talk show host asked Slatkin what Previn would think about the error, the conductor joked, “They talk about people spinnning in your graves, but Andre isn’t spinning, he’s laughing all the way.”