'Succession' Creator Takes Swipe at King Charles During Outstanding Drama Series Emmys Speech

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards have named their top drama of 2022: Succession!

Better Call Saul (AMC), Euphoria (HBO), Ozark (Netflix), Severance (Apple TV+), Squid Game (Netflix), Stranger Things (Netflix) and Yellowjackets (Showtime) were all nominated for outstanding drama series at the 2022 Emmys.

Accepting the award on the production's behalf was Jesse Armstrong, the creator of the HBO show.

"Big week in the successions, the King in the U.K., this for us," he said, linking the show's complicated family to that of the British royal family which last week lost Queen Elizabeth II.

"Evidently a little more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles," he added. "I'm not saying we're more legitimate in our position than he is, we'll leave that to other people."

The British writer continued, "We are incredibly grateful to have this, it's a wonderful honor. This group is extraordinary."

"It's a team effort, starting with the engine room of the writers' room, the producers who support us, the director led by [Mark] Mylod, the extraordinary cast who we're surrounded by, and our amazing crew and HBO who protect and support us," Armstrong said.

"So many thanks," he said, before leaving the stage with the cast and crew and wrapping up the last award of the night.

The acclaimed HBO drama topped this year's nominees, scoring an impressive 25 total nods. Several stars from the show — including Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Nicholas Braun — were up for awards in the acting categories.

Filming for season 4 of Succession began filming in June. Teasing the upcoming installment, HBO released a logline, detailing how "the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson [Alexander Skarskgard] moves ever closer."

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed," the description continued. "A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.