Emmys 2022: See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

and
Lauren Lieberman
Lauren Lieberman, Senior Photo Editor
Lauren Lieberman

Published on September 12, 2022 06:49 PM
01 of 75

Elle Fanning

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty
02 of 75

Kenan Thompson

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
03 of 75

Nicholas Braun

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty
04 of 75

Jeremy Strong

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
05 of 75

Laura Linney

74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS
Trae Patton/NBC/Getty
06 of 75

Brett Goldstein

74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
07 of 75

Phil Dunster

Phil Dunster 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
08 of 75

Hannah Waddingham

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
09 of 75

Rachel Lindsay

74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty
10 of 75

Connie Britton

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Connie Britton. Rob Latour/Shutterstock
11 of 75

Bob Odenkirk

74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
12 of 75

Himesh Patel

74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
13 of 75

Shonda Rhimes

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
14 of 75

Steve Martin & Martin Short

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Steve Martin and Martin Short. Getty
15 of 75

Tony Shalhoub

Tony Shalhoub 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
16 of 75

Marin Hinkle

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
17 of 75

Michael Zegen

74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022
David Fisher/Shutterstock
18 of 75

Christopher Knight & Eve Plumb

Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty
19 of 75

Kaitlyn Dever

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty
20 of 75

Laverne Cox

74th Primetime Emmy Award
David Fisher/Shutterstock
21 of 75

Lee Jung-jae

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
22 of 75

Jung Ho-yeon

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/Getty
23 of 75

Natasha Rothwell

74th Primetime Emmys
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty
24 of 75

Dichen Lachman

74th Primetime Emmys
Trae Patton/NBC/Getty
25 of 75

Mare Winningham

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty
26 of 75

Natalie Zea

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty
27 of 75

RuPaul & Michelle Visage

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty
28 of 75

Molly Shannon

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty
29 of 75

Colman Domingo

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
30 of 75

Freddie Highmore

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty
31 of 75

Kristen Schaal

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty
32 of 75

Harvey Guillén

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
33 of 75

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph
34 of 75

Sydnee Washington

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
35 of 75

Chloé Hilliard

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
36 of 75

Sophie Thatcher

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
37 of 75

Andrew Garfield

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
38 of 75

Michael Chernus

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
39 of 75

Lily James

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
40 of 75

Shawn Levy

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
41 of 75

Chris O'Donnell & Daughter Maeve

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
42 of 75

Ismaël Cruz Córdova

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
43 of 75

Hannah Einbinder

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
44 of 75

Ella Purnell

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
45 of 75

Geena Davis & Madeline Di Nonno

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
46 of 75

Cristo Fernández

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
47 of 75

Liv Hewson

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
48 of 75

Will Poulter

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
49 of 75

Patricia Arquette & Eric White

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
50 of 75

Lisa Ann Walter

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
51 of 75

Jason Ritter

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
52 of 75

Melanie Lynskey

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
53 of 75

Anthony Anderson

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
54 of 75

Paul W. Downs

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
55 of 75

Alexandra Daddario

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
56 of 75

Kerry Washington

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
57 of 75

Ayo Edebiri

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
58 of 75

Jean Smart

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
59 of 75

Ariana DeBose

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
60 of 75

Matthew Macfadyen

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
61 of 75

Amy Poehler

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
62 of 75

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen Emmys
63 of 75

Ben Stiller & Daughter Ella

Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
64 of 75

J. Smith-Cameron

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
65 of 75

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci emmys
66 of 75

Toheeb Jimoh

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
67 of 75

Oh Yeong-su

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
68 of 75

Quinta Brunson

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
69 of 75

Alex Borstein

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
70 of 75

Keeley Hawes

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
71 of 75

Nicholas Hoult

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
72 of 75

Chrissy Teigen

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
73 of 75

Julia Garner

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
74 of 75

Zendaya

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
75 of 75

Rachel Brosnahan

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty
