Entertainment TV Rachel Brosnahan Admits at 2022 Emmys She Doesn't Know How 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Will End Rachel Brosnahan received her fourth lead actress Emmy nomination for the Prime Video drama this summer By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 07:52 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Rachel Brosnahan doesn't have all the answers regarding The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fifth and final season. While attending the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Brosnahan was asked whether she's been told how the Prime Video series will likely end. The 32-year-old star admitted she has no clue where things are heading. However, in terms of what's already been filmed, she can confirm "it's getting really juicy." "I have absolutely no idea," she told Laverne Cox during an appearance on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet special. "I have no idea where we're headed and I'm terrified and excited. I know it's gonna be amazing. These guys will know how to land it." Rachel Brosnahan. Getty See the Full List of 2022 Emmy Nominations! Brosnahan has starred as Miriam "Midge" Maisel on the acclaimed series since 2017. Looking back on playing the determined comedian, the actress said: "It's been amazing." "I mean [series creators] Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino keep raising the bar for us season after season and they've just given us so much to do and so much to play with," she continued to Cox, 50. "So we're about three-quarters of the way shooting our final season, and it's been as much of a rollercoaster as ever." Brosnahan added, "I can't wait to share it with everyone." RELATED VIDEO: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Emmy Awards 2022 Nominations The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was renewed for a fifth and final season in February. As production continued this summer, Brosnahan earned her fourth lead actress in a comedy series nomination. She is up against Elle Fanning, Jean Smart, Quinta Brunson, Kaley Cuoco and Issa Rae this year in the category. The actress previously won the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series award for her role in Maisel in 2018. Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Amazon Studios Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.