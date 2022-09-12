Rachel Brosnahan Admits at 2022 Emmys She Doesn't Know How 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Will End

Rachel Brosnahan doesn't have all the answers regarding The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fifth and final season.

While attending the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Brosnahan was asked whether she's been told how the Prime Video series will likely end.

The 32-year-old star admitted she has no clue where things are heading. However, in terms of what's already been filmed, she can confirm "it's getting really juicy."

"I have absolutely no idea," she told Laverne Cox during an appearance on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet special. "I have no idea where we're headed and I'm terrified and excited. I know it's gonna be amazing. These guys will know how to land it."

Brosnahan has starred as Miriam "Midge" Maisel on the acclaimed series since 2017. Looking back on playing the determined comedian, the actress said: "It's been amazing."

"I mean [series creators] Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino keep raising the bar for us season after season and they've just given us so much to do and so much to play with," she continued to Cox, 50. "So we're about three-quarters of the way shooting our final season, and it's been as much of a rollercoaster as ever."

Brosnahan added, "I can't wait to share it with everyone."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was renewed for a fifth and final season in February.

As production continued this summer, Brosnahan earned her fourth lead actress in a comedy series nomination. She is up against Elle Fanning, Jean Smart, Quinta Brunson, Kaley Cuoco and Issa Rae this year in the category.

The actress previously won the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series award for her role in Maisel in 2018.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.