Quinta Brunson Jokes She Might 'Punch' Jimmy Kimmel After His Emmys Stunt During Her Win Fell Flat

Jimmy Kimmel might find himself in some hot water with Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson when she appears on his ABC talk show Wednesday night.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was playing dead onstage at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night when Brunson, 32, accepted her troping for outstanding writing in a comedy series — and didn't move during her speech, laying on the floor despite Brunson prompting him to stand up.

It was a comedy bit carried over from when Kimmel presented the category with Will Arnett, the actor dragging the comedian on and off the stage as they both pretended Kimmel had grown too drunk to coherently present after his show lost to Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. And though it may have elicited laughs at first, viewers at home complained online about Kimmel's presence for Brunson's big moment, many slamming him for distracting from her win.

Brunson, for her part, told reporters in the Emmys press room afterwards that Kimmel being there wasn't initially upsetting.

"I don't know. I don't really... I know Jimmy Kimmel and I don't know. I felt like the bit didn't bother me that much," she said about the bit after her win. "I don't know what the internet thinks, but I don't know."

She went on to note that Kimmel has been a major advocate for Abbott Elementary's success since he first saw that ABC had picked up the series.

"I know him. Honestly, it was kind of... Jimmy gave me my first big late night spot and was one of the first people to see Abbott, and one of the first people... He Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time, and he was so excited it was going to be on ABC," Brunson said Monday night.

"So, I think, in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there. I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers," she continued. "I'm a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment."

Still, Brunson admitted she might feel differently in the morning, and when she visits his talk show this week.

"I don't know. Tomorrow, maybe I'll be mad at him," Brunson said. "I'm going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don't know what's going to happen."

Mike Goulding/UPI/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For Kimmel's part, he called Brunson "unbelievably talented" as he spoke to Entertainment Tonight at a Walt Disney company afterparty Monday night.

"She is so unbelievably talented. And I saw her pilot before it came out on ABC, and I wrote to her, and I was like, 'I don't know how we got this, but congratulations. You made a pilot that any network would be ecstatic to get,' " Kimmel, 54, said to the outlet.

"She's a lovely person as well," he added.

Mike Goulding/UPI/Shutterstock

He also suggested that he didn't know his location in proximity to Brunson. "I had my eyes closed, I had no idea where I was," Kimmel said. "It was one of the weirdest things that's ever happened to me."

Kimmel did appear to acknowledge Brunson at one point during the bit, giving her a thumbs up from the floor.

All in all, Abbott Elementary was one of the major winners at Monday's Emmy Awards, the ABC sitcom picking up three trophies for its debut season.

Beyond Brunson's win for outstanding writing, the ABC sitcom won outstanding casting for a comedy series. Cast member Sheryl Lee Ralph also created a show-stopping moment when she sang her way through her acceptance speech for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles. Abbott Elementary season 2 premiers on ABC on Sept. 21, while Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weekdays (11:30 p.m.) on ABC.